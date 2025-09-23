New Access Yes! property enrolled in Unit 69 in southeast Idaho

Hunters can find maps and details for this newly added Access Yes! property online at East Idaho Grazing Association Access Yes! Property | Idaho Fish and Game.

“We appreciate East Idaho Grazing Association’s willingness to continue to allow access to their private properties in this part of Unit 69,” says Colby Hay, landowner sportsmen coordinator for Fish and Game’s Southeast Region. “This particular area is very popular

with hunters, and due to the grazing association’s generosity, they will be able to continue to pursue game on these privately-owned lands.”

The Access Yes! program works by partnering with private landowners to open their lands—or provide access through them—to hunters, anglers, and other outdoor recreationists. These agreements allow sportsmen and sportswomen to enjoy quality opportunities they might not otherwise have, while also supporting landowners who make access possible.

Those using Access Yes! properties should remember:

Know before you go. Every Access Yes! property is different. Some properties provide only walk-in access, others may have vehicle restrictions or require sign-in at a box or online, while some require a check-in with the landowner prior to access. Check posted signs and the Fish and Game website for specific property rules.

Respect the land. Stay on designated routes, leave gates as you found them, and never damage crops, fences, or property.

Pack it in, pack it out. Do not leave trash, shell casings, or animal parts behind.

Follow seasons and regulations. Even with landowner agreements, hunters must abide by all Idaho hunting rules.

Be courteous. Treat landowners and other hunters with respect—your actions help determine whether access will continue in future years.

“Access Yes! is only possible because of willing landowners,” says Matt Pieron, regional supervisor for Fish and Game’s Upper Snake Region. “If hunters and anglers misuse the privilege, we risk losing these opportunities not just for today, but for generations to come.”

Information for all current Access Yes! properties can be found online at idfg.idaho.gov/yes or through the GoOutdoorsIdaho app. Printed brochures can also be found at regional offices and license vendors.