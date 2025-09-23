Secretary Naig Welcomes Grant Applications for Urban Water Quality Projects

Cost-share grants leverage significant local public and private investments

to improve water quality as part of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy

DES MOINES, Iowa (Sept. 23, 2025) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced today that the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship is accepting pre-applications for cost-share grants to support urban conservation and water quality projects as part of the state’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

“Whether you live on a farm, in a small town, or in the middle of a city, we all share a responsibility to protect Iowa’s soil and water,” said Secretary Naig. “Urban conservation grants give communities of every size the opportunity to pursue projects that improve water quality while advancing the goals of Iowa’s Nutrient Reduction Strategy. Over the last decade, we’ve supported nearly 140 locally led urban projects in partnership with community leaders, and together we’re building momentum. These grants are a great tool for cities and towns that want to launch new initiatives or expand on the conservation and water quality progress they’ve already made.”

These urban conservation projects include water quality practices like bioretention cells, bioswales, native plantings, permeable pavers, rain gardens, tree trenches, native landscaping, sediment forebays, oxbows, and wetlands among many other proven practices. These practices capture and treat stormwater and residential lawn fertilizer runoff to help reduce sediment and nitrates entering local waterways.

The proposed urban water quality improvement projects should be spearheaded and implemented by local leaders, organizations, and volunteers. Successful pre-applications should leverage existing partnerships with local stakeholders who can help contribute financial and technical resources to ensure their success. Cities, counties, county conservation boards, Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs), other units of government, not-for-profit non-governmental organizations (NGOs), public water supply utilities or watershed management organizations are eligible to submit pre-applications. Projects should include a strong education and outreach component that helps raise awareness among homeowners, municipalities, businesses, and other communities to encourage the adoption of urban water quality practices.

Since Fiscal Year 2015, the Department has awarded over $17 million in cost-share funding to support 138 urban water quality projects. The state’s funding has spurred an additional $27 million in project contributions from private partners and landowners. Examples of previously funded conservation projects, including those funded in 2023, 2024, 2025 are available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.

Pre-applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2025. Pre-application guidance can be found on the Department's website or by contacting the Division of Soil Conservation and Water Quality at 515-401-4908. Stakeholders will be notified by Dec. 19, 2025, if they are invited to submit a full application. Full applications are due on Feb. 13, 2026, and selected projects will be announced in the spring of 2026.

To learn more about urban conservation in Iowa, visit CleanWaterIowa.org.