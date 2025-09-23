United Planet Hosts Transformative Webinar on Global Collaboration and International Service-Learning

Webinar explored the evolution of service-learning and announced the 2026 Seminar in International Service-Learning in Quito.

Service-learning is not just about combining service with academics. It’s about building reciprocal partnerships, cultivating civic responsibility & creating transformational educational experiences.” — Dr. Tim Stanton

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet, a leader in international service-learning and global engagement, hosted an in-depth webinar, Transformative Learning Through Global Collaboration, on September 16 with renowned scholar-practitioner Dr. Tim Stanton. The event brought together faculty, administrators, and educators from around the world to explore how international service-learning can foster global citizenship, academic enrichment, and sustainable community impact.The recording of the session is now available here: Watch the full session A JOURNEY THROUGH SERVICE-LEARNINGDr. Stanton opened the webinar by sharing his personal journey into service-learning, starting with his experiences as a student at Stanford University and his early efforts to develop volunteer programs for high school students in California. He traced the history of service-learning back to 1967, when early pioneers first described the concept as a way of linking meaningful community service with structured academic learning.Over the course of his forty-year career, Dr. Stanton has seen the field expand from a simple pairing of service and academics to a comprehensive approach that includes civic responsibility, critical reflection, research, and international collaboration.“Service-learning is not just about combining service with academics,” said Dr. Tim Stanton. “It’s about building reciprocal partnerships, cultivating civic responsibility, and creating educational experiences that transform both students and communities.”THE EVOLUTION AND IMPACT OF INTERNATIONAL SERVICE-LEARNINGThroughout the webinar, Dr. Stanton discussed how service-learning has evolved to address global challenges. He emphasized the importance of reciprocity between institutions and communities, highlighting that effective programs are built on relationships of mutual respect, shared learning, and long-term commitment.Participants gained insights into:• The historical roots of service-learning and its continuing development• Theories and practices that underpin effective service-learning pedagogy• Strategies for integrating international service-learning into higher education curricula• The role of critical reflection in helping students connect academic knowledge with lived community experience• Real-world examples of international service-learning partnerships that promote both student development and community impactLOOKING AHEAD: SEMINAR IN INTERNATIONAL SERVICE-LEARNINGThe session also previewed United Planet’s upcoming Seminar in International Service-Learning (SISL) , to be held in Quito, Ecuador, from January 8–15, 2026. Facilitated by Dr. Stanton, the week-long seminar will bring together educators from diverse disciplines to explore the field of international service-learning through a combination of theoretical learning, curriculum development workshops, and immersive, on-the-ground experiences with local community partners.The seminar will cover topics such as service-learning pedagogy, intercultural humility, curriculum integration, partnership development, and logistical planning. Participants will also visit local partner sites in Quito to see international service-learning in action.To support participation, competitive professional development grants are available. Interested educators are encouraged to apply early.“This seminar is an opportunity to deepen both professional practice and global collaboration,” said Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet. “Our mission is to unite people across cultures through service, and we’re excited to offer educators the chance to experience this transformative field in action.”UNITED PLANET’S MISSIONFounded with the mission to foster cross-cultural understanding and address shared challenges through service, United Planet runs a variety of programs that connect people across borders. These include international volunteer experiences, virtual exchanges, internships, and professional development initiatives for educators. United Planet’s work is grounded in its Five Pillars of Global Citizenship: relational diplomacy, global understanding, civic engagement, global leadership, and academic and professional competency.By convening thought leaders such as Dr. Stanton and offering immersive opportunities like the SISL in Ecuador, United Planet continues to lead efforts to reimagine education as a bridge between cultures, disciplines, and communities.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to foster cross-cultural understanding and address shared challenges through service, partnerships, and community engagement. Through international service-learning, volunteer opportunities, and professional development programs, United Planet connects people of all ages and backgrounds to build a more united and compassionate world.

