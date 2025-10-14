CÉGEP Heritage College Nursing Students Gain Global Health Insights in Cusco, Peru

CÈGEP Heritage College nursing students joined United Planet in Cusco, Peru for clinical learning, cultural discovery, and global connection.

CUSCO, PERU, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A dedicated group of nursing students and faculty from CÈGEP Heritage College in Quebec, Canada, in partnership with United Planet , completed a transformative international service-learning trip to Cusco, Peru . Building on a previous experience in Ecuador, this journey strengthened their commitment to cross-cultural learning, healthcare collaboration, and global connection.ARRIVAL AND FIRST IMPRESSIONSOn the first day, the group arrived in Cusco and settled into their accommodation located near the historic Plaza de Armas. They began with a walking tour of the city, exploring San Pedro Market and sampling traditional foods such as chicha morada. In the evening, the group shared a welcome dinner, reflecting on their first impressions and preparing for the days ahead.HANDS-ON LEARNING IN CLINICSThe second day marked the start of clinical immersion in local healthcare settings.• Students toured departments including emergency, general medicine, and diagnostics.• They shadowed and supported nurses and doctors during patient rounds and learned about their daily routines.• One participant noted how learning about lab values and arterial blood gases in the emergency department was a highlight, describing the pace as exciting and eye-opening.These experiences showed that while healthcare resources differ, empathy, communication, and adaptability remain the foundation of effective care.LESSONS IN PREPAREDNESSOn the third day, students observed earthquake drills in the clinics. Staff moved calmly and efficiently through evacuation and triage procedures, demonstrating the importance of preparedness in a region where natural disasters are possible.One student reflected that the exercise showed nursing is about more than medicine, it is also about trust, teamwork, and being ready for the unexpected.CULTURAL AND NATURAL DISCOVERYOutside of clinic hours, students immersed themselves in Peru’s rich culture and landscapes.• A trip to Rainbow Mountain challenged the group physically and emotionally as they climbed to over 5,000 meters in altitude. At the summit, students celebrated their resilience and teamwork.• A guided visit to Machu Picchu allowed students to explore one of the world’s most iconic archaeological sites, walking among the ancient stone terraces and learning about Incan history and heritage.• A visit to Cusco’s Chocolate Museum gave them a chance to learn about cacao cultivation, roast and grind beans, and create their own chocolates in a hands-on workshop.These experiences balanced clinical work with cultural discovery and team bonding.REFLECTION AND LEARNINGEach evening, the group gathered to reflect on their experiences. Students shared insights about cultural humility, resilience, and the importance of listening to patients and colleagues.• Many emphasized how compassion in healthcare feels universal, even if systems and practices differ.• Others highlighted how observing the resilience of patients and staff shaped their perspectives as future nurses.As one student put it, “Being here made me realize that healthcare looks different everywhere, but compassion feels the same.”A LASTING IMPACTBy the end of the program, the CÈGEP Heritage College nursing students returned home with stronger clinical knowledge, deeper empathy, and a broader awareness of healthcare’s global dimensions.United Planet and CÈGEP Heritage College extend gratitude to the people of Cusco for their generosity and collaboration. This experience reaffirmed that service abroad is not one-sided but rooted in mutual learning, respect, and shared humanity.FACULTY-LED GROUP TRIPS WITH UNITED PLANETUnited Planet partners with universities, colleges, and schools to create customized faculty-led programs around the world. These programs combine service learning with cultural immersion, providing students with valuable opportunities for personal growth and professional development.To learn more, visit: https://www.unitedplanet.org/faculty-led-programs

