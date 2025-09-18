United Planet Elects Four New Board Members to Advance Global Service and Cross-Cultural Understanding

United Planet welcomes Jakob Rusinek, João Chagas, Nadjmat Abdoulhakime, and Poncelet Ileleji to its board to strengthen its mission worldwide.

Their global experience, commitment to service, and diverse perspectives will enrich our shared mission of building a more united and compassionate world.” — Jill Tracy, CEO at United Planet

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Planet , a leading international nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global community through cross-cultural learning and service, announced the election of four distinguished professionals to its Board of Directors: Jakob Rusinek, João Chagas, Nadjmat Abdoulhakime and Poncelet Ileleji.United Planet’s mission is to create a world in which people of all nations and cultures understand, respect, and support one another. Through international volunteer programs service-learning opportunities , and partnerships with communities across more than 40 countries, United Planet empowers individuals and institutions to build bridges across divides and address shared global challenges together.The newly elected board members bring decades of leadership and experience across fields such as international finance, governance, compliance, information and communication technology, and institutional development. Their diverse expertise and global perspectives will play a key role in strengthening United Planet’s governance, expanding its reach, and advancing its vision of creating a more connected and compassionate world.“We are deeply grateful and honored to welcome these four extraordinary leaders to our board,” said Jill Tracy, CEO of United Planet. “Their global experience, commitment to service, and diverse perspectives will enrich our shared mission of building a more united and compassionate world. Each of them brings unique gifts that will help United Planet continue to grow as a space for meaningful connection, cross-cultural understanding, and purposeful action.”Tim Castano, Chair of the United Planet Board of Directors, added, “United Planet is at an exciting stage of growth as we expand our programs and deepen our impact worldwide. These new board members will help us to chart a course that is bold, innovative, and responsive to the needs of our global community. We are grateful for their dedication to advancing our vision of building understanding and connection, one relationship at a time.”NEW BOARD MEMBERS’ BIOGRAPHIESJAKOB RUSINEKJakob Rusinek is a governance and development professional with more than a decade of experience at the World Bank Group and its private-sector development arm, the International Finance Corporation (IFC). Currently, he heads sourcing, onboarding, and partnerships for the IFC’s Nominee Director Center, placing directors on the boards of IFC-backed companies worldwide to strengthen governance across its $16 billion equity portfolio. Jakob has extensive board experience, serving on the advisory boards of Mama Hope and The Decision Lab, two global NGOs focused on development and behavioral economics. He holds governance and executive coaching certificates from IMD, the DCRO Institute, Columbia University, and Harvard University. Fluent in German, Polish, and English with intermediate Spanish, Jakob brings expertise in governance, partnerships, fundraising, and communication to United Planet.JOÃO CHAGASJoão Chagas serves as the Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Human Resources at TerraCap Management, a private real estate investment firm registered with the SEC. In this dual role, he oversees the firm’s compliance program, ensuring adherence to regulatory standards, conducting risk assessments, reviewing regulatory updates, and managing investor onboarding, while also leading Human Resources initiatives focused on talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational culture. With over 15 years of experience, Mr. Chagas has held senior roles across the U.S. and Brazil. A Brazilian native, he is fluent in Portuguese, English, and Spanish, and has visited more than 30 countries, a journey that has deepened his appreciation for diversity, culture, and human connection.NADJMAT ABDOULHAKIMENadjmat Abdoulhakime is an international finance leader and social impact advocate with more than 18 years of experience across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Born in the Comoros Islands and raised in France, she has been based in the United Arab Emirates for over a decade. Her career reflects a balance of corporate leadership and community engagement. She founded her own consulting company in the United States and also spent a year in Jakarta, Indonesia, advising a local nonprofit organization. She volunteered on education and community development initiatives in Comoros, Indonesia, Kenya, and Morocco. She is fluent in French, English, Comorian, and is currently learning German. Nadjmat combines her professional expertise with a strong dedication to social progress and inclusive growth worldwide.PONCELET ILELEJIPoncelet Ileleji is a highly experienced Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and institutional development expert with a comprehensive 25-year tenure in the field. His professional engagement has been centered around leveraging Information and Communication Technology as a pivotal tool for sustainable development. He has served as the Lead and CEO of Jokkolabs Banjul in The Gambia, contributing significantly to the organization's leadership and strategic direction as its founder. Over his career, Mr. Ileleji has consulted on ICT for Development, Learning Technologies, Education, Internet Governance, and Health Informatics across Africa. He is an active member of the Association for Progressive Communication, a founding member and former president of the Information Technology Association of the Gambia, and currently sits on the Board of the Association of Progressive Communications. He also serves as a consultant for the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa on Digital Transformation, where he helped develop the National Digital Transformation Strategy for the Gambia.LOOKING AHEADThe addition of these new members to the United Planet Board of Directors comes at a pivotal time, as the organization continues to scale its programs to engage more students, professionals, universities, and communities worldwide. Their guidance will help strengthen partnerships, expand opportunities for cross-cultural service, and ensure that United Planet remains at the forefront of global citizenship education.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual exchange in more than 40 countries.

