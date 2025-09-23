Lowndes County Man Sentenced in OCDETF Drug Trafficking Case

Oxford, MS – A Lowndes County man was sentenced today to eight years in prison for drug trafficking.

According to court documents, Jimmy Johns, of Columbus, Mississippi pled guilty in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District to Mississippi to trafficking methamphetamine. Johns was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson on Monday to 96 months in prison for the charge. He was further sentenced to five years supervised release following his release from prison.

“Those who traffic dangerous narcotics into our communities will be held to account,” said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. “The partnership between MBN, the Lowndes County S.O., DEA and ATF demonstrates what can be accomplished when each agency acts as a force multiplier for their partners.”

“Methamphetamine is one of the most destructive drugs impacting families in our state,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell. “The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics is proud to work alongside our federal and local partners to protect the citizens of Mississippi and hold traffickers responsible.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clyde McGee prosecuted the case.

This investigation and resulting case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.

This case is also a part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.