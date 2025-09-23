Repair Work Scheduled to Begin on Interstate 90 Business Loop in Oacoma

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

Contact:

Jay Peppel, Mitchell Area Engineer, 605-995-8120

OACOMA, S.D. – On Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, repair work is scheduled to begin on the Interstate 90 Business Loop (S.D. Highway 248) from Miller Place to just east of Emmett Avenue in Oacoma. During repair operations, this portion of the I-90 Business Loop will be closed to through traffic. Traffic between Chamberlain and Oacoma will be detoured to I-90 while the closure is in place.

This closure is part of a larger overall project to repair pipe work and provide pavement restoration. Motorists should be prepared for minor traffic delays and higher than usual traffic volumes through this area.

The contractor for this $932,669 project is Menning Excavating, Inc. of Mitchell, SD. The anticipated completion date for this project is Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-