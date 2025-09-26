Lane Reduction and Width Restriction Planned on Missouri River Bridge at Mobridge for Utility Maintenance

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – On Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, the Missouri River Bridge over U.S. Highway 12 located just west of Mobridge will be reduced to one 12-foot wide lane of traffic. The planned lane reduction will be in place while Montana-Dakota Utilities (MDU) makes repairs to their overhead power lines.

The lane reduction and width restriction will be in effect Monday through Saturday during the daytime from one-half hour after sunrise to one-half hour before sunset. Highway 12 will be open to normal two-way traffic across the Missouri River Bridge during the overnight hours when MDU crews are not making repairs. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers. The work is expected to take six to ten days to complete.

