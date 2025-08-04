XCentium Announces Strategic Partnership with Storyblok to Expand Composable Digital Experience Capabilities 

XCentium announces its strategic partnership with Storyblok, a global leader in headless content management systems (CMS).

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XCentium Announces Strategic Partnership with Storyblok to Expand Composable Digital Experience CapabilitiesXCentium, a leading digital consultancy specializing in composable commerce and enterprise digital experience platforms, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Storyblok, a global leader in headless content management systems (CMS). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in XCentium’s commitment to delivering flexible, scalable, and future-ready digital solutions for its clients.Storyblok, headquartered in Austria and rapidly expanding across North America, enables developers and marketers to create and manage content seamlessly across channels. With its visual editor, component-based architecture, and robust partner ecosystem, Storyblok empowers brands to build engaging digital experiences with speed and precision.“We’re thrilled to partner with Storyblok and officially launch our Storyblok practice,” said Amrit Raj, Managing Partner at XCentium. “Storyblok’s composable architecture and intuitive tooling align perfectly with our mission to help clients modernize their digital ecosystems. Together, we’re enabling organizations to unlock agility, accelerate time-to-market, and deliver personalized content at scale.”“XCentium has a strong track record when it comes to implementing smart digital solutions, which makes them a great fit for us,” said Barry D’Arcy, VP of Partnerships at Storyblok. “They really get strategic design and composable tech, and that’s exactly what our customers need. We’re looking forward to teaming up and showing what composable content can really do.”About XCentiumXCentium is a digital consultancy focused on delivering enterprise-grade solutions in composable commerce, digital experience platforms, and cloud transformation. With deep expertise across platforms like Sitecore, Salesforce, Optimizely, Contentstack and now Storyblok, XCentium helps clients elevate their brand, boost conversions, and achieve measurable growth.Learn More: https://www.xcentium.com/ About StoryblokStoryblok is the headless CMS for marketers and developers who want to make a bigger, faster market impact. It frees you from the pain of legacy platforms and empowers your teams to build anything, publish everywhere, and move at the speed of change.Learn More: https://www.storyblok.com/ Legendary brands like Adidas, T-Mobile, and Renault use Storyblok to scale content globally and deliver seamless digital experiences. It’s Joyful Headless, and it changes everything.

