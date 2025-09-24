Revolution Academy Becomes First K-12 School to Partner with Greensboro Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center

Real-Time Information Center (RTIC), Greensboro Police Department Revolution Academy is led by local educators and families who prioritize personalized, innovative education over one-size-fits-all models. Parents are drawn to our unapologetically traditional approach to academics, character building, and individual responsibility. Revolution Academy gives students a strong foundation for life—combining rigorous academics with timeless values, civic responsibility, and patriotism.

The collaboration is designed to enhance student safety, improve emergency response, and strengthen ties between the school and local law enforcement.

SUMMERFIELD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Academy announced today that it has partnered with the Greensboro Police Department’s Real-Time Information Center (RTIC), becoming the first non-college school to do so. The collaboration is designed to enhance student safety, improve emergency response, and strengthen ties between the school and local law enforcement.

The RTIC, powered by Axon Fusus, allows trained analysts at GPD to access participating camera systems on an as-needed basis—such as during an investigation, a crime in progress, or when immediate assistance is needed. For Revolution Academy, this means that in rare but urgent situations, like if a student runs or walks away from campus, responding officers will be able to locate the area more quickly and provide faster, safer assistance.

“Student safety is always our highest priority,” said Michele Harris, principal of Revolution Academy. “By partnering with the RTIC, we are joining a proven system that has already helped Greensboro officers resolve cases more efficiently, while also respecting the privacy of our community.”

In its first year of operation, the RTIC played a role in developing investigative leads in nearly 90% of cases where live camera monitoring was used. In 2025 alone, RTIC supported officers in 950 incidents across Greensboro.

Participation in the program is strictly voluntary, with camera owners—including schools, businesses, and residents—choosing exactly which cameras to share, typically public-facing areas such as entrances, parking lots, and exterior spaces. The Greensboro Police Department only accesses camera feeds when there is an active need.

“Partnerships like this build trust and make our community safer,” said S.W. Patterson, Sergeant, Eastern D, Patrol Bureau, Greensboro Police Department. “We are proud to work with Revolution Academy as the first K–12 partner in the RTIC program.”

For more information about the Greensboro Police Department’s RTIC, visit http://www.gsopd.org/.

About Revolution Academy: Revolution Academy is an independent, tuition-free public charter school that rivals elite private institutions with its back-to-basics and academically rigorous education. For more, visit https://rarhinosk12.com/.

