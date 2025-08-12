Revolution Academy Tuition-Free Public Charter School in Summerfield NC

Welcomes Largest and Most Diverse Student Body in Its History as It Adds High School Grades and Builds Toward 2027 Expansion

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Academy Doubles Down on $30M Upper School Vision Amid Record Growth

Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school known for its unapologetically traditional approach to academics, strong character formation, and patriotic foundation, is marking a defining year in its growth and mission. Now in its sixth year, the school welcomes its largest and most diverse student body to date, expands into 10th grade, and intensifies efforts to bring its $30 million Upper School vision to life.

At the heart of this bold plan is Revolution Rising, the school’s $18 million capital campaign to fund a state-of-the-art Upper School facility opening in 2027. The new campus will serve 784 students in grades 6–12, create 175 jobs, and contribute an estimated $23 million annually to the economy.

“We are not just growing—we are building something lasting for our students and our community,” said Michele Harris, principal of Revolution Academy. “This expansion allows us to stay true to our mission: academic excellence, character development, and a foundation rooted in patriotism. We’re excited to open doors for even more families seeking a high-quality public education with private-school values—without the tuition.”

Founded in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Revolution Academy quickly established itself as a model for high-performing, values-based education in North Carolina. The school emphasizes fundamentals: students recite the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to Declaration of Independence daily, learn Latin and cursive, and excel across state academic benchmarks.

This fall’s launch of 10th grade follows a strategic growth plan that adds one high school grade each year, culminating with the school’s first graduating class in 2028.

Demand for Revolution Academy continues to surge, with more than 900 families on a waitlist. Currently, students in grades 8 through 10 are temporarily housed in rented church facilities, an arrangement that underscores both the school’s rapid growth and the urgent need for permanent, purpose-built space.

“As a parent, I knew Revolution Academy was special,” said Houston Core, a Revolution parent and newly elected chairman of the Board of Directors. “Now, as board chair, I see how transformational this school can be for our region. The Upper School will be more than a building—it will be a beacon of educational excellence and civic purpose. I invite other parents, business leaders, and philanthropists to join us.”

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in something lasting,” Core continued. “Whether you’re a parent, philanthropist, or someone who wants to see our region thrive, now is the moment to stand with Revolution Academy.”

The capital campaign has already gained momentum, with early commitments from parent donors, Revolution employees, and community supporters. Naming opportunities remain for classrooms, science labs, arts and athletic spaces at the Upper School and Lower School campuses.

“This is more than a fundraising campaign—it’s a movement,” added Harris. “We’re building a future where public education honors tradition, excellence, and responsibility. We invite the community to help us lead the way.”

Fast Facts:

• Founded: 2020

• Model: Tuition-free public charter school with timeless, back-to-basics education

• Reputation: Patriotism, character development, and personal responsibility

• Enrollment: Largest and most diverse in school history (2025–26)

• Growth Plan: Expanding to K-12 by 2027

• Upper School: $30M facility serving 784 students

• Capital Campaign: $18M goal; Unlike traditional public schools, Revolution receives no state, bond, or lottery funds for facilities

• Upper School Groundbreaking: March 2026

• Upper School Economic Impact: 175 new jobs; $23M annually to regional economy

Legal Disclaimer:

