Revolution Academy’s New Upper School to Boost Guilford County’s Economy: $65M Economic Impact Projected

A 2024 analysis projects the $30M upper school will drive a $42M GDP surge during construction and spark $23M in annual economic impact once operational.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution Academy’s new upper school campus, launched with a 65-acre purchase on March 25, 2025, is more than a school—it is poised to supercharge Guilford County with a $65 million economic jolt. A 2024 analysis projects the $30 million Revolution Rising campaign will drive a $42 million GDP surge during construction and spark $23 million in annual economic impact once operational, reshaping Summerfield and beyond for decades.

Construction will pump $11 million into local households and create 203 jobs, firing up Guilford County’s economy. Once open, serving 784 students in grades 6-12, the campus will deliver $23 million yearly, boosting earnings by $7.7 million and sustaining 178 jobs—from educators to ripple-effect roles in retail and services.

Revolution Academy’s high schoolers will also energize the community. With roughly 400 students in grades 9-12 each investing at least 25 service hours annually—many hitting 200+ for a Service-Learning Diploma—a single graduating class may rack up 40,000 hours over four years. Valued at $600,000 ($15/hour), their work directly benefits local nonprofits, schools, and civic programs.

“This isn’t just a school—it’s an economic engine for Guilford County,” said John Nosek, Chairman of the Board. “We need your support to bring it to life.”

“Every dollar donated builds more than classrooms—it fortifies Summerfield,” said Principal Michele Harris. “This campus will anchor growth, benefiting families for generations.”

“Revolution Academy’s new campus will ignite opportunity and economic vitality in Guilford County, building a stronger, more connected community for generations,” said David Couch, co-founder and CEO of Blue Ridge Companies.

“Revolution Academy’s expansion is a win for Summerfield, fueling jobs, growth, and a brighter future for our town’s families and businesses,” said Tim Sessoms, Mayor of Summerfield.

Launched recently, Revolution Rising calls on donors, businesses, and visionaries to fuel this historic opportunity: a top-tier school and an economic powerhouse. Visit rarhinosk12.com/support—where every dollar charges up tomorrow.

Economic Impact Snapshot

• Construction Phase: $42M in GDP, $11M in earnings, 203 jobs

• Ongoing Operations: $23M annually, $7.7M in earnings, 178 jobs

Based on the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis’ RIMS II model, Greensboro-High Point, NC.

About Revolution Academy

Revolution Academy, a tuition-free public charter school in Summerfield, NC, empowers K–9 students today and will expand to K–12 by 2027. State funding keeps our classrooms running, but it stops short of building them. That is where you come in. Supporting Revolution Rising is not just a donation—it is ownership in educational excellence and a brighter future. Every gift at rarhinosk12.com/support shapes tomorrow, one scholar at a time.

