Maryland State Police Recover Loaded Firearms, Drugs Following Traffic Stop In Talbot County

(EASTON, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a Wicomico County man, recovering two loaded firearms and suspected methadone and Xanax following a traffic stop in Talbot County on Saturday.

The accused is identified as William Stephen Lanham, Jr., 40, of Salisbury, Maryland. Lanham is charged with two counts of a loaded handgun in vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, as well as other firearms-related violations. He was additionally issued multiple traffic citations to include suspected driving under the influence, possession of a suspended license, and other traffic-related violations.  

Around 8:01 p.m. on September 20, a trooper from the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) near Lomax Street on a Chevrolet pickup truck, operated by Lanham, for suspected impaired driving. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple criminal indicators and subsequently two loaded firearms and suspected methadone and Xanax were recovered.

Lanham was arrested on the scene, without incident, and transported to the Talbot County Department of Corrections, where he is being held without bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

