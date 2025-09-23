DSEDJ and education sector on high alert, classes of all educational institutions suspended this afternoon

MACAU, September 23 - With Super Typhoon Ragasa edging closer to Macao, the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) has held consultations with the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG). On 23 September, the SMG issued the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 3 in the early morning and the Orange Storm Surge Warning at 13:00, and the ‘Evacuation Plan for Low-Lying Areas in Times of Storm Surges During Typhoons’ was later activated. The DSEDJ announced yesterday (22 September) the suspension of classes of all schools in Macao on 23 and 24 September.

The DSEDJ has appealed to all schools to make proper disaster preparedness efforts to protect their premises, advising them to make use of the afternoon of 22 September and the morning of 23 September for precautions against the storm, while sending representatives to multiple schools to guide their preparations. Educational institutions have also been called upon to pay attention to preventive measures such as installing and checking flood barriers, relocating equipment and monitoring electrical systems. Schools express that the early announcement of class suspensions has provided ample time for them to prepare emergency supplies and take necessary precautions, aiding their response to the typhoon and resumption of operations after the storm.

On the morning of 23 September, leaders and officials from the DSEDJ inspected several schools. All the institutions had carried out typhoon preparedness work following the guidelines, particularly those in low-lying areas, where electrical appliances, computer equipment, furniture, foodstuffs, books and water dispensers, among others, had been relocated to higher floors. During the typhoon, schools may immediately report any special circumstances through the two-way communication mechanism with the DSEDJ, such as flooding or damage to school premises. After the typhoon, the DSEDJ will comprehensively consider factors such as weather conditions, transport, situation in the city and damage to school premises, and may make arrangements as necessary, including postponing the resumption of classes for all or some schools.

To align with the Civil Protection Operations Centre’s ‘Evacuation Plan for Low-Lying Areas in Times of Storm Surges During Typhoons’ implemented at 13:00, the DSEDJ has urged all private continuing education providers, private supplementary pedagogical support centres and institutions participating in the ‘Continuing Education and Development Scheme’ to immediately suspend all educational activities. Educational institutions should allow learners to return home under safe conditions; they should also implement necessary disaster prevention measures and allow sufficient time for evacuation.

The DSEDJ reiterates its appeal to parents and students not to underestimate natural disasters or drop their guard down. During the passage of the typhoon, all should remain indoors, avoid going out and pay close attention to relevant information released by the SAR Government.