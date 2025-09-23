16 Startups Set to Compete for $5 Million

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the 16 semi-finalists for the 11th annual 43North startup competition — one of the nation's most prominent contests for early-stage companies. These semi-finalists will converge in Buffalo on October 16 to pitch their game-changing ideas, competing for one of five $1 million investments and the chance to scale their businesses in one of the nation’s fastest-growing startup ecosystems. This year's group spans industries from cleantech and fintech to advanced manufacturing, AI, foodtech, digital health, and more. The 16 companies hail from around the world and across the U.S. — including two from the U.K., San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, New York City, and other locations — with one Buffalo-based company.

“43North continues to attract world-class startups that don’t just do business here, they plant roots and become part of the fabric of Western New York,” Governor Hochul said. “With the momentum building across this region, more founders are choosing Buffalo as the place to grow, create jobs and fuel innovation. I congratulate this year’s semi-finalists and look forward to seeing them take the stage on October 16, as they showcase the ideas that are shaping the future of New York State.”

Narrowing down nearly 1,000 applications to just 16 semi-finalists was no small task. A panel of more than 100 venture capitalists from across North America rigorously reviewed submissions, engaged with founders and aided in selecting this year's top contenders. These semi-finalists are competing to join a remarkable group of past winners who are driving economic growth in Buffalo and the region.

Backed by New York State and supported by Empire State Development, 43North has become a driving force in Buffalo’s rise as a thriving startup city. In addition to the $1 million investment, companies selected for 43North’s Year 11 cohort will receive mentorship, office space, access to a broad network of investors, and resources to help them scale successfully. Since 2014, 43North has invested in 74 companies, created more than 3,000 jobs globally, and raised over $1 billion in capital.

43North President Colleen E. Heidinger said, “The caliber of this year’s semi-finalists reflects the ever-evolving strength and momentum of Buffalo’s startup ecosystem. We’re seeing applicants from across the globe — including two Semi-Finalists from the U.K. — and we’re especially proud to have a Buffalo-based startup among the top 16. It’s a powerful reminder that world-class innovation can emerge from anywhere — and increasingly, it’s happening right here in Western New York. These founders are tackling big challenges across diverse industries, and their choice to compete for a place in Buffalo is a testament to the energy and opportunity taking root in our region. We look forward to the community joining us at Shea’s on October 16 to welcome them and show why Buffalo is such a compelling place to grow.”

The 2025 43North Semi-Finalists are:

Cellsense – New York, NY: Cellsense transforms algae and cellulose into compostable beads that eliminate microplastics across the fashion and cosmetic industries.

Cosi Care – London, U.K.: Cosi Care has created the world's first medical devices that offer instant itch relief and a safe alternative to scratching and infection management, for those living with eczema or any chronic itch.

FelixFusion – San Francisco, CA: FelixFusion is a full-stack AI-powered aggregator helping mid-sized vendors win government contracts. Its AI-driven solution bundles complementary products from multiple vendors into cohesive bids.

Floe – New Haven, CT: Floe offers a smart, cost-effective, and eco-friendly solution for ice and snow management on roofs.

Flye Connect – Tulsa, OK: Flye Connect is an AI agent marketplace where SMBs hire AI agents to complete business tasks on demand — no subscriptions, no tools to learn, just results paid per task.

Greenlit – New York, NY: Greenlit is an AI-enabled back-office platform for the media and entertainment industry that simplifies complex workflows, contracting, financing, tax incentives, and revenue management.

Imaginario.ai – London, U.K.: Imaginario AI offers a multimodal video productivity engine and AI agents that make it easy to curate, understand, and alter video footage at scale.

Integral Health – Buffalo, NY: Integral Health leverages AI to integrate behavioral health with primary care, improving patient engagement and outcomes through personalized, data-driven mental health support.

Kinometrix – Alexandria, VA: Kinometrix uses AI to power real-time clinical decision support, helping hospitals accurately identify patient risk and reduce harm, costs, and burnout, starting with inpatient falls.

Legacy – San Diego, CA: Legacy is the data layer that enables health systems to provide personalized care at scale by learning about the patient and turning that into actionable insights for the clinical care team.

Modica – Louisville, KY: Modica makes award-winning, mixologist-crafted cocktail and mocktail mixers using clean ingredients — no preservatives, no junk — so anyone can enjoy bar-quality drinks without the hassle.

Precious Creatures – Portland, OR: Precious Creatures helps people to feed their pets real food, not processed garbage.

RadEmploy – New York, NY: RadEmploy is a radiology staffing platform that leverages conversational AI to efficiently connect radiology professionals with large hospital systems, accelerating candidate placement.

Solum Health – San Francisco, CA: Solum Health automates intake, insurance verification, and scheduling for therapy clinics using AI — cutting admin time by 50 percent and helping practices grow without adding headcount.

Theta Neurotech – Chicago, IL: Theta Neurotech makes wearable EEG patches for monitoring and informing the treatment of neurological diseases. The first use is predicting and alerting patients with epilepsy to their seizures.

Tukki.ai – Miami, FL: Tukki combines AI and expert support to help immigrants and companies manage visas and green cards efficiently, improving speed, accuracy, transparency, and the overall experience.

43North Finals return to Shea’s Performing Arts Center on October 16 at 6 p.m. ET. The event is free to attend, but registration is required and seating is limited. Tickets are available starting September 23 at 43north.org. In addition to live pitches, attendees will also help decide the outcome, as the $25,000 People’s Choice Award — sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield — will once again be determined by a live audience vote.

About 43North

43North is an accelerator program that hosts an annual startup competition, investing $5 million per year to attract and cultivate high-growth companies in Buffalo, N.Y. 43North portfolio companies also receive free incubator space in Buffalo for one year, guidance from mentors in related fields, and access to other business incentive programs. 43North operates through the support of Governor Kathy Hochul, Empire State Development, the M&T Bank Foundation, and several other sponsors. For more information about 43North, visit 43north.org.