GCE Strategic Consulting Launches CEO Navigator GPT: An AI-Powered Tool to Support Strategic Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GCE Strategic Consulting , an executive consulting firm that helps growth-minded companies scale through EOS-driven leadership support, today announced the launch of CEO Navigator , a custom-trained artificial intelligence tool designed to help growth-minded CEOs and leadership teams clarify challenges, uncover root causes, and move to action with greater speed and precision.The CEO Navigator GPT represents the first time GCE has packaged its proprietary frameworks, diagnostic tools, and consulting insights into an accessible digital resource for executives. Built on a foundation of more than a decade of EOSexperience, the tool provides structured prompts and strategic pathways that mirror the firm’s proven approach to diagnosing issues, clarifying priorities, and driving execution.“We saw early on that AI could play a meaningful role in supporting CEOs, which is why we became the first Integrator firm to embrace it,” said Ken Paskins , Founder and CEO of GCE Strategic Consulting. “We created the CEO Navigator GPT to extend the way we think and work with clients. It’s not a replacement for the role of the Integrator—it’s a thinking partner that helps executives see what’s really going on and prepare for better conversations with their teams.”CEO Navigator was trained on more than 2,000 prompts derived from GCE’s proprietary frameworks, blogs, and coaching tools. Unlike generic AI platforms, it guides leaders beyond surface-level answers, helping them identify root causes of persistent challenges and blind spots, pressure-test major decisions such as hiring or restructuring, and map strategic milestones and execution dependencies.Designed for CEOs and Visionaries who want to think more strategically and move beyond day-to-day firefighting, CEO Navigator makes it easier to step back, see the bigger picture, and align on what matters most.The Role of AI in LeadershipThe release of CEO Navigator GPT comes at a moment when many organizations are exploring how AI can support leadership. While artificial intelligence has proven useful for tasks such as data analysis and meeting preparation, research consistently shows that the most critical aspects of organizational change—building trust, aligning teams, and facilitating accountability—remain distinctly human.“AI can provide leverage, but it cannot replace the human work of leadership,” Paskins added. “Our goal was to build a tool that respects that distinction, while still giving CEOs a smarter way to prepare, reflect, and decide.”AvailabilityThe CEO Navigator GPT is now live and accessible via GCE Strategic Consulting’s website. Executives can interact with the tool directly and explore prompt libraries tailored to scenarios such as growth planning, leadership alignment, and organizational structure.For more information or to access CEO Navigator GPT, visit: https://gcestrategicconsulting.com/ceo-navigator-gpt About GCE Strategic ConsultingGCE Strategic Consulting is a management consulting and executive coaching firm specializing in EOS-aligned leadership development and Fractional Integrator support. Founded by Ken Paskins, recognized as the first professional Fractional Integrator, GCE has been at the forefront of shaping how growth-minded companies adopt and scale EOS. The firm was also among the first in its field to integrate artificial intelligence into the Integrator role, developing practical applications like the CEO Navigator GPT to extend strategic thinking between sessions. Unlike traditional consulting firms, GCE embeds directly into client leadership teams—working inside the business to align people, processes, and priorities. Its team of seasoned operators has supported organizations across industries and geographies, providing clarity, accountability, and execution that translate vision into measurable results. For more information about GCE Strategic Consulting, visit https://gcestrategicconsulting.com

