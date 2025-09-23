Toronto United and TSS Champion the Next Chapter of Pickleball in Canada

Toronto United reflects everything this sport is about—grit, inclusion, and a love of play.” — Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions.

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As pickleball continues its unprecedented rise in popularity across Canada, Total Sport Solutions (TSS) is proud to stand at the forefront of that momentum—both as a sponsor of Toronto United, one of the Canadian National Pickleball League’s (CNPL) most dynamic teams, and as the official court surface supplier for Pickleball Ontario.Fresh off a gritty performance at the CNPL’s Metropolitan Split in Oakville, Toronto United has not only solidified its playoff ambitions but also underscored what this new era of Canadian pickleball is all about: passion, progress, and community.“It was a pivotal weekend,” said Max Wild, a core member of the Toronto United roster. “This league is doing something special. The level of competition is rising fast, and we’re excited to be part of shaping where the sport is headed”.For many, pickleball is a casual pastime, but the professional game is an entirely different experience. “It’s eye-opening for the common sports fan to actually see pickleball played at the professional level,” Max said, emphasizing the "athleticism and skill set" required. A former tennis player, Max was initially skeptical of the sport but found himself completely hooked after just three hours on a court with his college teammates.This high-level play was on full display throughout the tournament. Max recalled two "incredibly intense and exciting" moments that came down to tie-breaking "dream breakers". In a tight match against the Vancouver Owls, his teammate, Matthew Kalamoto, saved a match point with a shot using his non-dominant left hand. In another game, teammate Jada came from behind to win three points in a row and secure the victory.Beyond the on-court action, the team-based format has created a unique atmosphere for both players and fans. Max noted that the fan experience is "up close and personal," with fans sitting just a few feet from the court. This community spirit was capped off after the final matches when the team's owner hosted a celebration with pizza and beer for everyone, turning the event into a party.For TSS, this moment represents the convergence of long-term investment and purpose. For years, the company has been installing state-of-the-art pickleball and multi-sport surfaces across Ontario and beyond, helping families, schools, and municipalities create spaces that keep people active. Partnering with the CNPL and Toronto United was a natural extension of that mission.“Toronto United reflects everything this sport is about—grit, inclusion, and a love of play,” said Ian Lintott, CEO of Total Sport Solutions. “Our role isn’t just to supply courts. It’s to support the communities and athletes that bring them to life”.That support shows up not just in backyard builds or school gyms, but in professional venues like CourtX, where the Metropolitan Split was held on TSS-supplied surfaces. Max emphasized that playing on a dedicated pickleball court is a "game changer," especially compared to makeshift courts on tennis courts. Built for responsiveness, safety, and longevity, these courts are helping elevate the athlete experience—and grow the sport from the ground up.“You need to have the proper equipment, the right court, and that really helps you enjoy the game," Max said, adding that CourtX was "one of the most beautiful facilities I've ever been into”.As Canada looks ahead to a future where pickleball is a permanent fixture in recreational and competitive sport, partnerships like the one between Toronto United and TSS demonstrate what’s possible when great design meets great ambition. Together, they’re not just playing the game—they’re shaping its future.About Total Sport SolutionsTSS is Canada’s expert in high-performance pickleball and multi-sport court systems. From professional venues to public parks and residential builds, TSS delivers sport surfaces that are built to last and designed to inspire. Every court supports the bigger picture: active communities, inclusive play, and growing the game—one bounce at a time.Media Contact:

