Welcome to Nido: A New Hub for Human Connection

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when more people feel disconnected than ever, Nido, a modern social club, offers a new framework for belonging. For generations, joy has been a quiet act of resistance. As in-person connections fade, those moments become harder to find.Nido is crafted to bring them back. Each neighborhood-based membership features intimate dinners, creative workshops, cocktail hours, and outdoor gatherings. All rooted in proximity, presence, and shared experience.The cost of loneliness is staggering, both personally and collectively. In the U.S. alone, it drives an estimated $406 billion in annual workplace losses. Nearly half of adults report experiencing loneliness, with young professionals being most affected. Nido is designed to flip that story by giving people the structure and spaces to build consistent, authentic relationships right where they live.Founder Mercy Favrow has built communities and crafted immersive experiences for leading global brands. This blend of experience fuels Nido’s neighborhood programming, partnerships, and member care.“At Nido, we’re not inventing something new; we’re bringing back what’s always made us human,” said Favrow. “Villages, neighbors, school gyms, and family dinners once gave us grounding structures for connection. Over time, suburban design, technology, and the pandemic have made that connection harder to find. Nido is about reintroducing that structure in a way that fits how we live now.”What Nido OffersNido curates shared experiences, dinners, workshops, cocktail hours, and outdoor activities, uniquely shaped by the character of each neighborhood it serves. Members can also access lounge hours for casual hosting and a social concierge who helps plan small gatherings and celebrations.Unlike coworking spaces or event rentals, Nido is designed as social infrastructure , a people-first foundation that helps members build relationships that evolve with life’s transitions.Why NowBillions are being invested in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, but fewer resources are being directed toward the systems that sustain human connection. Modern life has never been more optimized, or more isolating.“As technology accelerates, we need new ways to stay grounded in community,” said Favrow. “Nido is that anchor. A return to intentional, in-person connection that feels natural, not forced. Fun is vital; it’s how we carry the weight of our modern lives together.”Nido offers a human counterbalance to a hyper-digital world by reintroducing the routine of gathering and belonging for a generation ready to reconnect.Looking AheadNido is laying the foundation for a global network of local belonging, expanding city by city to meet the growing demand. The first Nido location is set to open in San Francisco in 2026, introducing the full physical expression of the brand’s philosophy: a home base for community, creativity, and shouldering life’s burdens.“We’ve optimized so many things in our lives, but the time we get back just gets poured into work,” said Favrow. “Nido is here to change that, to remind us that balance doesn’t take away from productivity; it makes it possible.”Next year, Nido lands in San Francisco and two more U.S. neighborhoods. The first neighborhoods to reach 20 founding members on the waitlist win — and get to set the stage for what comes next. Join the waitlist to bring Nido to your neighborhood.By 2030, Nido plans to support over 300,000 members worldwide, establishing a scalable model for belonging in modern life.Media AvailabilityMercy Favrow is available for interviews to discuss the inspiration behind Nido, the importance of rebuilding social infrastructure, and her vision for the future of connection.

