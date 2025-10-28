Tourism Kamloops Unveils Landmark Iconic Structure Campaign to Catalyze Tourism Investment

Tourism Kamloops Logo

These are long-term economic drivers, anchors that will turn Kamloops from a stopover into a must-stop.” — Nic Zdunich, Destination Development Manager

KAMLOOPS, BC, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tourism Kamloops has officially launched its first investor-facing campaign aimed at accelerating destination development in one of British Columbia’s fastest-growing cities. The Iconic Structure Campaign introduces three high-potential concepts validated through third-party feasibility analysis: an iconic tower and adventure park, a Nordic spa, and a glass-bottom skywalk.This bold move follows a multi-year strategic planning process led by Tourism Kamloops’ Destination Development team and CBRE’s Destination & Tourism group. The campaign invites aligned developers, operators, and capital partners to co-create landmark infrastructure with long-term economic and cultural value.“This is about building more than attractions,” said Nic Zdunich, Destination Development Manager. “These are long-term economic drivers, anchors that will turn Kamloops from a stopover into a must-stop. Once we started asking the right questions—What should we build? What do visitors want?—the answers came fast. We’re ready now to deliver something iconic.”Kamloops is already capturing attention, welcoming nearly 2 million visitors annually and generating over $316 million in direct visitor spending. This momentum speaks to the city’s growing reputation as a must-visit destination, yet there’s still untapped potential. While attractions like the BC Wildlife Park remain beloved, evolving visitor expectations and rising demand create clear opportunities for new investment. With a strong foundation, surging interest, and a community-first approach to development, Kamloops is ready to work with developers for its next landmark attraction.The Nordic Spa answers a growing demand for wellness travel. Blending hydrotherapy, panoramic views, and contemporary design, it offers year-round revenue potential with strong appeal to adults and wellness-focused operators.The Iconic Tower and Adventure Park is envisioned as a high-impact investment anchored in Kamloops’ reputation as a mountain biking mecca and hub for adventure enthusiasts. Combining a striking architectural landmark with ziplines, ropes courses, and event space, it offers diversified, year-round revenue potential and strong appeal to both visitors and the active local market.The Skywalk over Hoodoos offers a culturally immersive, cliffside viewing experience developed in partnership with Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation, the Business Arm of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc. With integrated storytelling, culinary programming, and low ecological impact, it presents a compelling opportunity for developers and investors seeking a high-profile, tourism-driven asset in British Columbia.“This campaign reflects the confidence we have in Kamloops’ potential,” said Erik Fisher, CEO of Tourism Kamloops. “After extensive studies and strong community engagement, we’re excited to show others why Kamloops is brimming with opportunity. We believe the right partnerships will lead to the kinds of attractions that appeal to both visitors and residents.”Backed by CBRE’s Market Feasibility Study and aligned with Destination BC’s “Invest in Iconics” strategy, the campaign positions Kamloops as a key anchor on the Rainforest to Rockies Route and “Nature’s Heartland.”Developers, operators, and capital partners are invited to explore the investor lookbooks and connect directly with the team.To request the full feasibility deck, visit https://www.tourismkamloops.com/roomtoinvest Nic Zdunich is available for media interviews upon request.About Tourism KamloopsTourism Kamloops is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Kamloops, BC. As a values-driven leader in regenerative tourism, the organization aligns marketing, product development, and investment outreach to shape a future-forward, inclusive, and iconic destination.

