Tourism AI Network and TOTA Partner to Develop Innovative Data-Driven Tool for Tourism

Logo for the Tourism AI Network. TAIN Founder Peter Pilarski accepts a handshake from Ellen Walker-Matthews, Chief Executive Officer of TOTA.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tourism AI Network (TAIN), in partnership with Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) and RJA Consulting, has announced a new collaboration to design and develop TourismOps AI, a data-driven tool aimed at solving the industry's biggest challenge: fragmented data and complex reporting.“Tourism businesses are constantly wrangling data from different sources. Our goal with TourismOps AI is to solve that problem," said Peter Pilarski, Founder of the Tourism AI Network. "This collaboration is designed to build a powerful platform that takes the administrative burden off tourism teams and gives them the insights they need to make better decisions.”As the principal sponsor and project leader, TAIN is leading the initiative. Jeremy Adamson with RJA Consulting leads the technical team, providing expertise in platform design and data integration. The tool's development is grounded in real-world needs, thanks to the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's (TOTA) role as the primary industry partner, which is providing essential data, contextual insights, and a deep understanding of industry pain points.“This collaboration aligns with TOTA’s commitment to innovation and sustainable industry development,” said Ellen Walker-Matthews of TOTA. “We see this as a vital step toward building tools that will benefit not only our region but the broader tourism industry by giving them better data.”The planned TourismOps AI platform is initially being designed to help organizations:➡️ Unify Data: Combine internal data into one secure AI platform.➡️ Automate Reporting: Simplify and automate multi-funder reports.➡️ Reduce Administrative Burden: Spend less time on spreadsheets and systems.➡️ Tell a Deeper Story: Move beyond simple visitor spend to highlight the full impact of your destination.Once the initial design has been completed, agentic capabilities will be added to Tourism Ops AI to help destinations and tourism operators in all aspects of their tourism operations.For more information and to learn about the vision for TourismOps AI, visit: https://tourismainetwork.com/ai-resources/tourismops-ai/ About the Tourism AI Network (TAIN)The Tourism AI Network (TAIN) is a global initiative focused on helping tourism organizations understand, implement, and benefit from artificial intelligence. Through research, resources, and partnerships, TAIN supports industry stakeholders in leveraging AI to improve efficiency, decision-making, and customer engagement. Learn more at tourismainetwork.com About the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA)The Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) is a not-for-profit society that represents a geographic area nestled in the Southern Interior of British Columbia, Canada. The region’s name is derived from two major geographic features: the Thompson River and Okanagan Lake. TOTA plays a support, leadership, and growth role in the tourism industry as a regional destination management organization. It aims to stimulate ongoing sustainable growth by embracing the value of tourism through community engagement, innovative leadership in promoting authentic experiences, and inspiring creative collaboration. Key initiatives include; Biosphere Certified Gold Destination, 7 Generations Pledge, and Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism.For more information about TOTA visit TOTABC.org , or visit the consumer facing website ThompsonOkanagan.com. Connect socially at @Thompson_OkanaganAbout RJA ConsultingRJA Consulting specializes in data integration, technical product development, and strategic advisory services. With deep expertise in designing scalable platforms, RJA works with partners to turn complex challenges into practical, results-driven solutions.

