Cortavo Named a 2025 Winner in Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, a leading managed IT services provider headquartered in Atlanta, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a 2025 Winner in Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. This marks the second consecutive year Cortavo has earned this distinction, following its recognition as a 2024 Best and Brightest Company to Work ForThe Best and Brightest Companies to Work Forcompetition evaluates organizations on key measures such as compensation, employee development, communication, work-life balance, and community engagement. Winners are chosen for excelling in these areas and serving as leaders in workplace culture and performance.At Cortavo, employee engagement is part of the company’s foundation. Cortavo fosters a supportive and collaborative environment where team members are encouraged to innovate, grow, and make a lasting impact on clients.“It’s an honor to once again be named one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “This recognition belongs to our incredible team. By prioritizing inclusion, respect, and innovation, we’ve built a culture where people thrive - and when our people thrive, our clients benefit. That’s the Cortavo way.”As an Atlanta-based company, Cortavo is especially proud to be recognized in its hometown. While Cortavo serves organizations nationwide, Atlanta’s vibrant culture and reputation as a hub for innovation and talent make this award especially meaningful. The company’s strong local roots fuel its ability to attract great people and deliver outstanding service to clients across the U.S.As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on creating a workplace where people feel empowered to do their best work while driving forward the mission to simplify IT for small and mid-sized organizations.About CortavoCortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price . Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves businesses and non-profits across the U.S., helping them reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence.Learn more at www.cortavo.com Cortavo is hiring. Learn more at www.cortavo.com/careers About the National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest ProgramsThe National Association for Business Resources (NABR) offers a variety of recognition programs that celebrate excellence in different aspects of business, such as workplace culture, wellness initiatives, and leadership. These programs include the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, Best and Brightest CEOs, and Best and Brightest Leadership Teams which are presented in several markets that include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, Nashville, New England, New York, Northern California, Pacific Northwest, Southern California, South Florida, West Michigan and Nationally. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs.

