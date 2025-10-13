Cortavo’s Growing Team Moves to Spacious New Atlanta Headquarters

Expanded Atlanta headquarters positions Cortavo for its next chapter of growth

This move represents more than just a new address—it’s a way to create an even better experience for our clients.” — Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortavo, one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing managed IT service providers , has expanded its headquarters into a new, state-of-the-art Class A office in Sandy Springs, Atlanta, to support its accelerating growth and deepen connections with clients. The move comes as Cortavo has nearly doubled its client roster in the past two years, expanding its service portfolio to meet the rising demand from midmarket organizations to co-manage their IT.The new space offers more room for the company’s growing team and improved facilities for hosting local clients during quarterly Executive Business Reviews (EBRs) and strategic planning sessions.Founded with a mission to simplify technology for growing businesses, Cortavo provides fully managed IT services to small and midsized organizations across all industries throughout the United States, including hardware, help desk support, cybersecurity, cloud services, and connectivity.“This move represents more than just a new address—it’s a way to create an even better experience for our clients,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “With expanded space for Executive Business Reviews and strategic planning, we can collaborate more closely, anticipate needs faster, and deliver the exceptional service our clients rely on.”Located on the top floor with panoramic views of the Chattahoochee River and Truist Park, the office features premium amenities such as an on-site gym, bocce ball court, putting green, cafeteria, and direct access to riverside trails. An on-site backup storage facility underscores Cortavo’s commitment to safeguarding workloads and ensuring reliable technology services, complementing the company’s primary data center downtown at 55 Marietta Street.“We’ve built a headquarters that’s designed to inspire and support our team,” added Bloomsky. “From panoramic views and premium amenities to collaborative workspaces, this environment gives our employees the tools and energy they need to innovate, grow, and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients.”Looking ahead, Cortavo plans to continue expanding its Atlanta workforce , with opportunities for local talent and flexible work arrangements, while developing new solutions to help organizations simplify, secure, and scale their technology.

