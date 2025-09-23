SW Sustainability Solutions Certified as a Great Place to Work® for Third Consecutive Year

UNION CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SW Sustainability Solutions is proud to announce that we have once again been recognized as a Great Place to Work—marking the third consecutive year of certification. This milestone underscores SW’s ongoing commitment to fostering a culture where employees feel supported, valued, and empowered to do their best work —a culture rooted in the company’s unique brand story and core values.A Brand That Lives, Learns, and Leads Founded on love, hope, and purpose , SW Sustainability Solutions carries forward the legacy of our founder, Belle Chou’s late mother, a visionary woman who believed in working hard, doing good, and lifting others along the way. The name SW itself reflects this heritage:• “S” for Shen — representing prosperity that uplifts everyone it touches.• “W” for Wei — representing benevolence and the strength to lead with care, kindness, and responsibility.These values are woven into the very DNA of SW, shaping a company that is alive with purpose, shaped by challenges, and constantly evolving to meet the needs of tomorrow. At SW, we don’t chase trends—we answer unmet needs. We don’t fear pressure—we rise through it. We don’t settle—we innovate. This philosophy fuels our mission to protect people, empower employees, and create a positive impact on the world.Why This Certification Sets Us ApartGreat workplaces don’t just benefit employees—they benefit everyone connected to the business. By creating an environment built on trust, fairness, and inclusion, SW is able to:• Drive Innovation: Engaged employees contribute ideas that shape new solutions and help us deliver the highest quality products.• Support Customers: A strong internal culture ensures we bring consistency, reliability, and care to every partnership.• Attract Top Talent: Certification sends a clear message to potential team members that SW is a company where they can grow and thrive.A Trusted Global BenchmarkGreat Place to WorkCertification is the world’s most trusted recognition of exceptional workplace culture. Backed by more than 30 years of research, it is based on the Great Place to Work Model™, which measures the core dimensions of a high-trust culture: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and belonging.Certification is earned through two steps:1. The confidential Trust Index™ Survey, where employees share their real-life workplace experiences.2. The Culture Brief™, which provides information about workplace practices, demographics, and inclusion efforts.To be certified, organizations must meet or exceed key employee experience benchmarks—a standard SW has consistently achieved year after year.A Shared SuccessEarning this certification reflects not only how our employees experience the workplace today, but also how we are building for tomorrow. SW’s culture of trust, fairness, and recognition fuels both employee satisfaction and company performance.“We’re honored to be recognized as a Great Place to Work for the third year in a row,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions. “This achievement reflects the trust, collaboration, and passion of our employees. When our people succeed, our customers succeed—and together, we make an even greater impact.”Looking AheadAs SW continues to grow, this recognition reinforces our belief that putting people first is the foundation of long-term success. It tells future employees that SW is a workplace where their contributions will be valued, and it shows our customers that our culture of care extends far beyond our products.To learn more about SW Sustainability Solutions, visit swssglobal.com About SW Sustainability SolutionsAt SW, we are committed to leading the glove industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our innovative EcoTek® sustainable technology exemplifies our dedication to sustainable solutions, while our expertise in sweat management ensures comfort and performance. We also offer specialized chemical compatibility support, assisting customers in selecting gloves tailored to their unique needs. Our mission is to provide products that prioritize safety, health, and environmental responsibility for our customers and the planet.

