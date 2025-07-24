SW Sustainability Solutions Earns EcoVadis Platinum: Among the Top-Rated Glove Manufacturers in Global Sustainability
But this honor is more than a badge—it’s a signal of measurable value to customers navigating complex compliance and sustainability demands.
“This Platinum Medal reflects the soul of SW,” said Belle Chou, President of SW Sustainability Solutions.
“We don’t just comply with ESG expectations—we lead with intention. And we share this leadership with our customers because their goals, compliance needs, and future depend on reliable, responsible partners. That’s who we are.”
What the EcoVadis Platinum Rating Means for Our Customers
SW’s verified sustainability practices translate into real business benefits:
• Risk Reduction – Reduced exposure to sourcing, labor, and environmental compliance risks.
• Lower Total Cost of Ownership – Savings through energy-efficient production, optimized logistics, and waste reduction.
• Regulatory & Brand Confidence – Alignment with REACH, PFAS, and GHG goals supports customer ESG strategies.
• Supply Chain Transparency – Ethically produced, traceable, and independently verified glove products.
Sustainability in Action
EcoVadis evaluates companies across four key pillars:
Environmental Impact, Labor & Human Rights, Ethical Business Conduct, and Sustainable Procurement.
SW stands out for turning policy into progress, including:
• Using renewable energy and energy-efficient manufacturing technologies
• Designing eco-friendly, high-performance gloves for user safety and sustainability
• Cutting carbon emissions via optimized logistics
• Collaborating on end-of-life product solutions with external partners
• Upholding inclusive labor practices and employee well-being
• Building equitable and ethical supply chain partnerships
These results place SW among the highest-performing companies in EcoVadis’s global assessment.
Verified Commitments & Certifications
Our Commitments and What They Mean for Customers:
• EcoVadis Platinum Medal: Top 1% worldwide – proof of exceptional ESG performance
• B Corp Certified: Verified commitment to social and environmental impact
• SBTi Commitment: Carbon reduction targets aligned with 1.5°C climate science goals
• CDP SME Climate Score: Transparent global climate impact reporting
• EcoTek® Technology: Sustainable glove formula with no performance loss
SW is also a participant in the UN Global Compact, upholding its Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.
Industry-Wide Impact
SW’s sustainability model delivers ready-to-implement value across industries:
• Healthcare – Gloves that meet both hygiene standards and environmental goals
• Pharma & Life Sciences – ESG-aligned sourcing for regulated environments
• Food Processing – Safe, compliant gloves with eco-conscious materials
• Automotive & Electronics – Products and practices aligned with global sourcing standards
• Cleanrooms & Controlled Environments – High-performance gloves that reduce waste and risk
A Strategic Advantage for Forward-Thinking Companies
Choosing SW means working with a supplier whose practices deliver measurable operational and reputational benefits:
• Procurement Readiness – Alignment with public and private sector qualification standards
• Simplified ESG Compliance – Easier reporting through recognized frameworks
• Reputational Confidence – Reduced exposure through a certified responsible partner
• Operational Efficiency – Durable, sustainable gloves that improve performance and minimize waste
This is sustainability that not only protects the planet—but supports growth, compliance, and your bottom line.
To learn more about our sustainability initiatives, visit swssglobal.com
About SW Sustainability Solutions
At SW, we are committed to leading the glove industry in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Our innovative EcoTek® technology exemplifies our dedication to sustainable glove waste disposal solutions, while our expertise in hand health technologies ensures comfort and performance. We also offer specialized chemical compatibility support, assisting customers in selecting gloves tailored to their unique needs. Our mission is to provide products that prioritize safety, health, and environmental responsibility for our customers and the planet.
