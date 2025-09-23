Lightspeed Insight Wins Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2025

Lightspeed Insight Wins Tech&Learning Award for Back to School 2025

Lightspeed Insight gives administrators the clarity they need to ensure apps are safe, budgets are focused on what works, and every digital resource is ready for success.” — Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff and Marketing

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a leader in K–12 safety, device management, and analytics solutions, announces that Lightspeed Insight has been recognized as a winner in the 2025 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Back to School , within the Primary Education category.Lightspeed Systems is honored by this recognition as educators and students prepare for a new school year. Lightspeed Insight is specifically designed to support school leaders in creating safe, secure, and effective digital learning environments.Empowering a safe and smart back-to-school, the platform ensures that all apps and digital tools are secure, compliant, and deliver real value to students and educators for back to school and year-round.Key features include:• Real-time, minute-by-minute screen time analytics• Actionable app usage data to help schools understand which tools are being used most effectively• Robust data privacy and security analysis to protect sensitive student and school information• Insight into AI app usage for better oversight and informed decision-makingWith these features, Lightspeed Insight enables administrators to verify that every edtech resource meets compliance regulations and is safe for student use as the new year begins.Budget-conscious planning is critical during back-to-school preparations. Lightspeed Insight provides ROI data and evidence-based insights into which apps are actively supporting learning, helping school leaders make informed decisions about technology investments and ensuring technology budgets are optimized for the year ahead.Amy Bennett, Chief of Staff and Marketing at Lightspeed Systems, shared, “As schools get ready for a new academic year, our goal is to make sure educators can confidently provide a safe and effective learning environment for every student. Lightspeed Insight gives administrators the clarity they need to ensure apps are safe, budgets are focused on what works, and every digital resource is ready for success.”About the Tech & Learning AwardsThe Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence return for the 2025-26 school year to celebrate products that offer schools versatility, value, and effective solutions to real educational challenges. Judged by a panel of industry experts, receiving an Award of Excellence is more than just recognition from Tech & Learning’s editors—it demonstrates which products are truly making a difference in the education sector.The Tech & Learning editorial team commented, “The 2025 awards welcomed an abundance of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products and solutions to be of the highest standard in supporting effective teaching and learning practices when moving into the new school year. Every winner should be immensely proud of their accomplishments—a well-deserved congratulations from the entire Tech & Learning awards team.”Learn MoreTo discover why Lightspeed Insight is an award-winning solution, visit the Lightspeed Systems website . Additional coverage can be found on the Tech & Learning website, in their newsletter, and across their promotional channels in the coming weeks.

