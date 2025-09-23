beSure Celebrates Record Growth with Expanded Networking Groups and Launch of Coaching & Keynote Services

beSure founder David Faccone beSure Logo

WALLINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- beSure , the fast-growing business networking and coaching organization founded in 2020, is proud to announce record growth and an expanded portfolio of services designed to help professionals master the art of networking. With membership rising from 67 to 128 in just one year and new groups opening across New Jersey, the company is setting the standard for a modern, collaborative approach to business development.Since launching its first networking meeting in June 2020, beSure has become a trusted resource for entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and small business owners who want more than traditional “referral counting” groups. In 2025 alone, the organization opened new networking groups in Paramus, North Arlington, Morristown, and Parsippany, NJ — with demand growing in additional markets such as Sparta, Elmwood Park, Basking Ridge, and Hackensack, NJ, as well as Myrtle Beach, SC, and Melbourne, Delray Beach, and Miami, FL.“Networking groups can feel antiquated or overly rigid, but we’ve built something different at beSure,” said David Faccone, Founder of beSure. “I believe that small business owners and sales professionals succeed best when they have the support of like-minded individuals. beSure facilitates those long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships.”A Fresh Approach to NetworkingbeSure’s model stands out from other organizations through its unique structure and culture:Professional Moderation: Every meeting is led by a beSure representative, eliminating the need for member board roles or administrative responsibilities.Cross-Pollination: All groups are connected, encouraging members to develop relationships beyond their “home” chapter.Flexible & Supportive Environment: With no rigid rules and an emphasis on generosity, humility, and commitment, beSure fosters collaboration and genuine partnerships.The company’s mission statement — “be Committed, be Humble, and be Generous” — reflects its core philosophy. Members consistently praise the experience, with testimonials such as “I will NEVER leave beSure” and “Joining beSure was one of the best decisions I’ve made as a growing business owner.”Beyond Networking: Coaching & Keynote ServicesBuilding on the success of its networking groups, beSure has expanded into Networking & Sales Coaching as well as Keynote Speaking services in the past year. These programs are designed to address a critical gap: while many professionals attend networking events, few have ever been trained on how to network effectively.beSure now offers:One-on-One Coaching: Tailored strategies to help professionals develop meaningful connections and drive sales.Group Workshops & Corporate Training: Customized sessions for teams seeking to strengthen networking and sales skills.Keynote Presentations: High-energy talks that focus on networking best practices and real-world results.Positioned for ExpansionAs beSure celebrates its fifth year of operation, its leadership sees no signs of slowing down. With increasing interest in both in-state and out-of-state markets, the company is preparing to expand its footprint to meet demand from professionals eager to join a supportive and results-driven community.“Growing your business is difficult,” Faccone added. “Joining us is easy.”About beSureFounded in 2020, beSure is a networking and professional development organization that helps entrepreneurs, sales professionals, and small business owners build lasting, mutually beneficial relationships. Through structured networking groups, sales and networking coaching, and keynote speaking, beSure equips professionals with the tools they need to grow their business the right way. With more than 120 members across multiple groups, beSure continues to expand its footprint in New Jersey and beyond.

