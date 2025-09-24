Brand Force 5 Earns Six Awards for Logo and Brochure Design at NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards

Maloney accepting 2 of the 6 awards The award-winning Water and Stone logo, designed for a pool and masonry company that blends elegance with craftsmanship. The First Place Award for Brochure Design went to Floor Coverings International

From 7 entries to 6 wins, Brand Force 5 takes home 3 First Place and 3 Second Place honors at the NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards.

Six wins. First and second in two categories. The truth is, the only team that could stop us that night was us.” — Michael Maloney

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Force 5, a Bergen County, New Jersey–based branding and design agency, celebrated a night to remember at the NJ Ad Club’s Jersey Awards on Wednesday. The Jersey Awards are the state’s most competitive stage for design and creativity, drawing entries from the biggest agencies and businesses. Out of seven projects Brand Force 5 submitted, six made it into the finals and were honored, an achievement that speaks not only to the quality of the work but also to the consistency and the heart behind it.For founder and Chief Creative Officer Michael P. Maloney, the recognition goes far beyond trophies and titles.“Every award we bring home is really a reflection of our clients’ courage to take risks with us. Six wins in one night is exciting, but what it really means is six stories that we got to tell and told well, and that’s the part that matters.”Award-Winning WorkAmong the six honored entries were projects that reflect the diversity of Brand Force 5’s work and the trust clients placed in the agency. In both the Logo Design and Brochure Design categories, Brand Force 5 was competing against itself, ultimately taking home both First Place and Second Place honors in those categories. Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen , First Place, Logo DesignThe perfect modern mark for a business that is more than a pizzeria and honors family tradition.• Water & Stone, Second Place, Logo DesignA unique icon representing both a pool and a trowel, blending elegance with craftsmanship.• Floor Coverings International, First Place, Brochure DesignA handheld guide that works harder than a business card. Rate , Second Place, Brochure DesignA pocket-sized piece that makes mortgage solutions approachable, simple, and memorable. Homes4Heroes , First Place, Non-ProfitA meaningful redesign where a kneeling soldier forms the “4,” symbolizing both humility and strength.• Brand Force 5 Self-Promotion Piece, Second PlaceA showcase of the agency’s personality, values, and award-winning portfolio.For clients, these wins are more than recognition, they’re a reflection of the impact Brand Force 5 can create for it's clients. Partnering with the agency means gaining more than just design services, it means collaborating on logos, brochures, and websites that don’t just resonate with customers but carry meaning on a larger scale. Award-winning work isn’t just about the trophies, it delivers greater exposure, stronger connections, and lasting recognition for the clients.After the results were announced, Maloney, wearing a tailored three-piece suit in a brilliant blue that drew more than a few compliments, reflected on what it meant to compete at such a high level.“Competing against the biggest and best and still taking home six wins? Including in two categories where we were up against ourselves? To be honest, second place looks pretty good when you’re also in first.”About the AwardsThe NJ Ad Club Jersey Awards celebrate excellence in advertising, branding, and marketing across New Jersey. Each year, agencies and companies submit their best work to be judged by a panel of industry experts, with honors given for outstanding achievement across a wide range of categories.About Brand Force 5Brand Force 5 is a Bergen County, New Jersey–based branding and design agency specializing in branding and identity, advertising, visual storytelling, and web design solutions. With over 25 years of experience, the agency brings big-brand thinking to businesses of all sizes. Brand Force 5’s work has been recognized by the GDUSA Awards, Davey Awards, Communicator Awards, and now again by the NJ Ad Club’s Jersey Awards. To see the entries and learn more visit www.brandforce5.com

