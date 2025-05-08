Five for Five: Brand Force 5 Wins Big at the 2025 Communicator Awards

Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen logo, which earned a Gold Award of Excellence, transforms two pieces of ziti and a fork into a warm, symbolic “F”—honoring the brand’s culinary heritage with charm and simplicity. Award-winning logos by Brand Force 5: Water and Stone blends organic elegance with geometric clarity; Scullapalooza brings rowing culture to life with a playful, skull-inspired design; Homes4Heroes honors service and sacrifice with a symbol rich in meanin Brand Force 5’s self-promotion mini brochure, a Silver Award winner, showcases the agency’s F.O.R.C.E. philosophy—Focused, Ownable, Relevant, Continuous, and Evocative—through bold visuals and smart storytelling in a compact, high-impact format.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Force 5 , a New Jersey based branding and design agency, is honored to announce it has earned five distinctions, including a coveted Award of Excellence, in the 31st Annual Communicator Awards. The wins recognize excellence across logo design, merchandise, and self-promotion, highlighting the agency’s commitment to thoughtful, emotionally resonant creative work.The international competition, judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), celebrates outstanding communication in advertising, marketing, and design. With more than 3,000 entries submitted by agencies, creative studios, and in-house teams across the globe, the competition is fiercely competitive, making the recognition all the more meaningful.This year, Brand Force 5 proudly took home:Gold Award of Excellence for the Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen brandingSilver Award of Distinction for the Water and Stone logo designSilver Award of Distinction for the non-profit Homes4Heroes logoSilver Award of Distinction for its self-promotion mini brochureSilver Award of Distinction for the Scullapalooza apparel and merchandise design“We don’t create work with awards in mind, we do it because we care deeply about the people and the stories behind each brand,” said Michael Maloney, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brand Force 5. “Still, to be recognized by our peers in such a respected global competition is both humbling and incredibly rewarding. I’m filled with gratitude—for our clients who trust us, our small but mighty agency, and the creative community that continues to inspire and support us.”Each winning project showcases a different facet of Brand Force 5’s capabilities, but they all share a core philosophy: great design isn’t just seen, it’s felt.Water and Stone expresses both refinement and strength through a custom triangular icon that fuses the symbolism of a swimming pool and a mason’s trowel. The brand identity, developed for a high-end pool and masonry company, balances structure and serenity in equal measure.Homes4Heroes honors those who serve with a mark that’s rich in symbolism and subtle power. A kneeling soldier forms the number “4,” framed by two “H” shapes to evoke both the name and the mission. The color palette avoids clichés, leaning into quiet strength rather than flag-waving patriotism.Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen turns pasta into a symbol of identity, using two pieces of ziti and a fork to create a unique, ownable “F.” The vintage-inspired typography and color palette strike a nostalgic yet fresh tone, celebrating the warmth and soul of a true Italian kitchen.Scullapalooza, a logo created for a grassroots rowing festival, reimagines the sugar skull as a tribute to the sport. With rowing elements forming the eyes, teeth, and intricate patterns, the design is packed with energy and hidden meaning, instantly giving the event a sense of community and culture.The self-promotion mini-brochure distills Brand Force 5’s F.O.R.C.E. principles: Focused, Ownable, Relevant, Continuous, and Evocative, into a compact, high-impact format. It tells the agency’s story not just through words, but through the very quality of its design.“From nonprofits and small businesses to community events and restaurateurs, we approach every project with heart and respect,” Maloney added. “These awards aren’t just for us, they’re for the clients who believed in our vision and gave us the freedom to do what we do best.”These wins follow the widespread circulation of Brand Force 5’s recent article, “ Small Agency Responds to Rise of AI-Generated Design with Human-Centered Creative Approach,” which received national attention through multiple news outlets. The piece sparked conversation around the importance of authenticity and emotion in design, core values that continue to define the agency’s approach.Brand Force 5, based in Bergen County, New Jersey, brings big-brand thinking to businesses of all sizes. Known for award-winning visual storytelling and emotionally intelligent branding, the agency offers logo design, brochures, websites, trade show materials, and signage—solutions crafted to stand out and stand for something.To explore more of Brand Force 5’s work, visit www.brandforce5.com

