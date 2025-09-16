APCO Holdings, LLC, Acquires DealerPRO Training, Expanding Footprint in Fixed Ops Training

APCO acquires fixed ops training company, DealerPRO Training.

APCO Holdings, home of the EasyCare brand, has acquired DealerPRO Training, expanding our dealership fixed ops training program.

The acquisition of DealerPRO Training marks a pivotal step in APCO’s strategy to elevate fixed ops performance across our dealer network.” — Courtney Hoffman

PONTE VEDRA, FL, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APCO Holdings , LLC (APCO), a leading provider and administrator of Finance & Insurance (F&I) products and dealer solutions, has acquired DealerPRO Training . Home to the EasyCare , GWC Warranty, Rider’s Advantage, and Crystal Fusion brands, APCO acquired DealerPRO Training to demonstrate our continuing commitment to expanding our training portfolio and strengthening the overall performance solutions we deliver to our dealers and partners.DealerPRO Training is widely recognized as the fixed ops training authority in auto and RV. Their primary focus is building training programs that drive a higher level of customer service while maximizing fixed ops profitability in service and parts. Located in Columbus, OH, they have delivered in-dealership, classroom, and virtual training to over 1,500 dealers across the US and Canada since 2000."We couldn’t be more excited to welcome DealerPRO Training to the APCO family," said Tony Wanderon, CEO of APCO Holdings, LLC. "We look forward to harnessing the combined talents of the DealerPRO Training team along with the EasyCare team to deliver greater value to our agents, dealers."“The acquisition of DealerPRO Training marks a pivotal step in APCO’s strategy to elevate fixed ops performance across our dealer network. Their proven training programs and deep industry expertise align perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive, results-driven solutions,” added Courtney Hoffman, APCO’s President & Chief Revenue Officer.“This partnership allows us to continue delivering the high-impact training we’re known for, while leveraging APCO’s scale and resources to reach more dealers and drive even greater results," said Don Reed, President of DealerPRO Training.About APCO Holdings, LLCSince 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers’ needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, National Auto Care (now EasyCare), GWC Warranty, Rider’s Advantage, Crystal Fusion, and other brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty F&I products are the only “MotorTrendRecommended Best Buy” in the industry. They also carry an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, support over 8,000 dealers, protected over 23 million customers, and have paid over $3.7 billion in claims. For more information, visit apcoholdings.com.About DealerPRO TrainingDealerPRO Training is a leading provider of fixed ops training for automotive and RV dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2000, they have helped service advisors, managers, and parts teams boost customer satisfaction and profitability through customized, results-driven training programs. With a national team and a top-rated training center in Columbus, Ohio, they are committed to helping service and parts departments succeed. For more information, visit dealerprotraining.com.

