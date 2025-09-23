AE GLOBAL RETURNS TO MJBIZCON AS THE OFFICIAL SUSTAINABILITY SPONSOR, EXPANDING IMPACT OF ‘TALKTRASH’ INITIATIVE

Year two partnership builds on rising demand for sustainable packaging, with AE Global leading education and engagement at the cannabis industry’s largest event

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global (AEG) is returning to MJBizCon—the world’s largest cannabis industry event—as the official Sustainability Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to advancing environmental responsibility across the supply chain. Through its flagship TalkTrash program, AEG will once again transform the Las Vegas Convention Center into a live case study in how smarter waste management and sustainable packaging can help combat the global plastic crisis.

This year’s MJBizCon will be held December 2–5, 2025, attracting tens of thousands of industry professionals from around the globe. Every trash, recycling, and compost receptacle throughout the convention center will feature TalkTrash branding and educational messaging—promoting engagement at the moment waste is top of mind. Additional activations will also be on display across the convention floor, including life-sized motorized exhibits demonstrating the functionality of AE Global’s EZ-Lock packaging.

AE Global’s TalkTrash initiative funds the collection of ocean-bound plastic. The collected material is processed into pellets to be reintroduced into the supply chain–offering consumer packaged goods brands a turnkey path to sustainability without expending additional time or resources. As of July 31, 2025, through rePurpose Global's efforts, AE Global has removed more than 439,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 9.6 million 16oz water bottles.

“In the year since we last met in Las Vegas, the call for sustainable packaging solutions has only grown stronger,” said Mike Forenza, CEO of AE Global. “Stakeholders are recognizing that sustainability isn’t just good for the planet—it’s good for business. Tangible sustainable solutions are being demanded by customers. As MJBizcon’s official Sustainability Sponsor, we’re building on that momentum and helping companies implement solutions that make a measurable difference without compromising quality or cost.”

AE Global will host “trash-talking” sessions at its booth, offering immediate actionable strategies for anyone looking to implement certified plastic-negative packaging. The company is actively seeking additional brand partners to join the TalkTrash movement and expand its impact globally.

“We’re proud to deepen our partnership with AE Global and further integrate sustainability into MJBizCon’s DNA,” said Emilie Lewis, SVP and Brand Leader at MJBiz. “Environmental responsibility isn’t optional—it’s a core business imperative. The TalkTrash program is a creative, effective way to engage our community and drive real-world change.”

To learn more about TalkTrash and partnership opportunities, visit talktrash.com.

About MJBizCon

MJBiz is the leading B2B resource for the cannabis industry. Founded in 2011, it is the most trusted publisher and event producer serving cannabis industry entrepreneurs and investors from around the globe. MJBiz produces MJBizCon, the longest-running and largest cannabis trade show in the world. The 2015–2019 events were each named to Trade Show Executive’s Fastest 50 list and ranked on the Gold 100 list of largest trade shows in the U.S. The 2025 event will return to Las Vegas December 3–5, 2025 (Pre-Show Forums December 2). The MJBiz team also produces news and analysis via MJBizDaily, MJBiz Magazine, and the MJBiz Factbook. For more information, visit MJBizCon.com and MJBizDaily.com.

About AE Global (AEG)

AE Global (AEG) is a market leader in packaging solutions, offering a full range of packaging products and services via its in-house innovation lab, robust distribution footprint, and vertically integrated manufacturing facilities. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, AEG prides itself on being one of the few independent packaging companies placing a heavy emphasis on sustainability and the communities it serves. Through its sustainability program named "Talk Trash," AEG and participating brands are funding waste collection in areas with inadequate waste management infrastructure. As of July. 31, 2025, through rePurpose Global's efforts, AE Global has removed more than 439,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from the environment, equivalent to over 9.6 million 16oz water bottles

