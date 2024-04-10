Ocean Recovery Group, AE Global, 4G Recycling and Clean Miami Beach Host 3rd Annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocean Recovery Group, in partnership with AE Global, 4G Recycling, and Clean Miami Beach, is proud to announce the third-annual Earth Day beach cleanup event in Miami Beach, April 22, 2024, from 3 to 5 PM ET. Together with 100 volunteers, they will clean one of the most heavily trafficked areas of Miami Beach.

"Earth Day serves as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to protect and preserve our planet," said Ocean Recovery Group CEO Zachary Kirstein. "In past cleanups, we have collected bottles washed onto Miami Beach all the way from the Dominican Republic. By joining forces on this initiative, we are cleaning up our beaches and leading by example in prioritizing environmental initiatives."

Volunteers are invited to join the cleanup efforts. Participants will work together to remove litter and debris from the beach, contributing to its restoration and preventing trash from entering the ocean.

The cleanup event will begin at 3 PM ET on 10th Street on Miami Beach. To register for the cleanup event, please visit: https://volunteercleanup.org/event/clean-miami-beach-ocean-recovery-group-beach-cleanup/

"We are honored to collaborate and organize this Earth Day cleanup event," said Sophie Ringel, Founder of Clean Miami Beach. "We hope by working together, we can inspire additional conservation of our beautiful beaches and ensure they remain clean and pristine for future generations to enjoy."

Join Ocean Recovery Group, AE Global, 4G Recycling, and Clean Miami Beach in celebrating Earth Day and helping to create a positive impact on our environment.

About Ocean Recovery Group: Ocean Recovery Group (ORG) is a social business enterprise operating in the Dominican Republic that collects certified ocean bound plastic and processes it into usable materials for businesses and manufacturers. Since the company’s start in 2021, ORG has collected over half a billion plastic bottles, while also making significant strides in renewable waste infrastructure and community sustainability efforts.

About AE Global: AE Global is a custom packaging design company and supply chain solution provider focused on servicing industries including Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits. AEG develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives. With sustainability as a core value, AEG launched Ocean Recovery Group, which collects, cleans, and recycles ocean bound plastics used to create everyday packaging products.

About 4G Recycling: 4G Recycling stands as one of the top 10 private recyclers in the United States. Operating within the recycling industry since 1910, the family business of 4G Recycling is renowned for its expertise in maximizing waste revenue for clients across various sectors. As the go-to destination for all recycling needs, 4G Recycling continues to lead the way in sustainable waste management solutions, driving positive environmental impact and supporting a circular economy.