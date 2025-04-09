AE Global Teams Up with rePurpose Global and Clean Miami Beach For Earth Day Beach Cleanup

Leading Packaging Innovator Takes Action to Fight Plastic Pollution and Protect Miami’s Coastal Beauty

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AE Global, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, is excited to announce it will co-host Clean Miami Beach’s 2025 Earth Day Beach Cleanup alongside rePurpose Global on Tuesday, April 22. This is AE Global’s and Clean Miami Beach’s fourth annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup event and will take place at one of Miami Beach’s most popular oceanfront locations, near 10th Street. Volunteers will gather to help preserve the beauty of Miami Beach’s coastal environment while raising awareness about plastic pollution.

This all-ages beach cleanup is a collaborative community effort with support from partners including Ocean Recovery Group, RELM, the City of Miami Beach, Jenbacher, Delta Air Lines, Mita Eyewear, and I Am Miami. The cleanup aims to raise awareness about what consumers can do to limit plastic pollution and the importance of environmental stewardship.

“We’ve seen firsthand the impact ocean-bound plastic has on our environment. Working alongside Clean Miami Beach the past three years has shown just how powerful collective action can be in the fight against plastic waste,” said AE Global Managing Partner Mike Forenza. “With our co-host, rePurpose Global, this year’s Earth Day Beach Cleanup is another opportunity to roll up our sleeves and take action to protect the places we love.”

The cleanup will begin at 5:30 p.m. on April 22, with volunteers gathering at the oceanfront near 10th Street. A turtle flag will mark the meeting point, where cleanup supplies including gloves, buckets, bags and pickers will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes, bring reusable water bottles, and wear reef-safe sunscreen and a hat. Community service hours are available for participants who arrive on time.

“I’m incredibly proud to partner with AE Global and rePurpose Global for the fourth year in a row as we come together for our annual Earth Day beach cleanup,” said Sophie Ringel, Founder and Executive Director of Clean Miami Beach. “It’s truly inspiring to collaborate with such passionate and reliable organizations that share our deep commitment to environmental protection and community service. Over the years, this partnership has evolved into something powerful, we’ve united hundreds of volunteers, removed thousands of pounds of trash, and sparked a growing wave of environmental awareness.”

This event also highlights AE Global’s ongoing commitment to reducing plastic waste through its Talk Trash program in partnership with rePurpose Global. “Plastic pollution is a complex global challenge, but every action matters,” said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of rePurpose Global. “By joining forces with AE Global and Clean Miami Beach, we’re showing that when businesses, communities, and individuals work together, meaningful change is not only possible, it’s happening now.”

For more information and to participate, visit volunteercleanup.org/event/earth-day-beach-cleanup/.

###

About AE Global

AE Global (AEG) offers innovative packaging design and supply chain services for brands in the Agricultural, Food & Beverage, Cannabis & Hemp, Contract Packaging, Health & Beauty, Pharmaceutical, and Wine & Spirits industries. The company develops custom packaging solutions via its in-house innovation lab and invests in vertically integrated manufacturing locations to promote supply chain efficiencies and bolster sustainability initiatives.

About rePurpose Global

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, bringing together brands, consumers and policymakers to collectively and effectively combat plastic waste. Through its pioneering solutions across the circular economy value chain, the organization has helped more than 500 companies measure, reduce and take action on their plastic footprints while driving systems change on a global scale.

About Clean Miami Beach

Clean Miami Beach is a volunteer-driven organization dedicated to preserving Miami Beach’s coastline through regular cleanups, environmental education, and community engagement. Its key programs include the Adopt-A-Beach initiative, which encourages local groups to maintain designated areas, and educational outreach to schools, raising awareness about environmental issues and sustainability. Since its founding, the organization has removed over a million pounds of waste from local beaches, fostering environmental stewardship and a cleaner, healthier coastal environment.

About Ocean Recovery Group

Ocean Recovery Group (ORG) is a social business enterprise operating in the Dominican Republic that collects certified ocean-bound plastic and processes it into usable materials to create supply chains for CPG brands and manufacturers. Since the company’s start in 2021, ORG has collected over 1 billion plastic bottles and containers, while also making significant strides in much-needed waste infrastructure and community sustainability efforts. Learn more at OceanRecoveryGroup.com.

