MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko: Interventions in place to fast track the processing pathology results

Madam Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Honourable Premier,

The Chief Whip,

Members of the Executive Council, Honourable Members of this House, Residents of Gauteng, Distinguished guests,

Members of the media,

Today, I stand before you to address an urgent matter of concern regarding the delays in processing pathology results as experienced by the National Health Laboratory Services’ (NHLS) Histology Laboratory, which is housed at the Charlote Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH).

Pathology results are critical to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients. They are essential for determining the presence and type of cancer, guiding treatment decisions, and ultimately saving lives.

These results enable healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans that are vital for the effective management of cancer, ensuring that patients receive the care they need in a timely manner.

Madam Speaker, I want to emphasise that while we are working with the NHLS to ensure they expedite the release of pathology results, this does not mean that the treatment for cancer patients is halted.

Our healthcare specialists continue to deliver necessary interventions and support, ensuring that all patients receive care, including radiation oncology treatment. I want

to assure the house that other pathology laboratories like Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital continue to function well, without backlogs.

Interventions

Recently, the Gauteng Department of Health convened a session with medical specialists. They highlighted the impact of the significant delays experienced at the National Health Laboratory Service in providing timely pathology services at CMJAH..

In response to their plight, we immediately escalated these concerns and engaged in a constructive dialogue with the NHLS leadership, focusing on the backlog which is predominantly at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital with lesser cases.

During this meeting, we recognised the need for a dedicated multidisciplinary task team composed of specialists from both our GDoH and NHLS. This team will work collaboratively to devise a comprehensive plan to prioritise delays in pathology results. The task team was also tasked with exploring the inclusion of private pathologists to help alleviate the delays.

As the Department, we are also actively looking into the possibility of establishing our own laboratory to fast-track the processing of pathology specimen. This initiative aims to enhance our internal capacity, reduce dependency on NHLS and ensure that our patients receive timely and efficient care.

In closing, I want to reiterate that cancer treatment is currently ongoing and the issue of pathology services is receiving close attention.

We are working hand-in-hand with NHLS and other stakeholders to find sustainable solutions and we understand the urgency of this matter and are dedicated to ensuring that our patients receive the quality care they deserve.

I thank you!

#GovZAUpdates

