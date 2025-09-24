Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market Set to Reach $7.63 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market Through 2025?

The artificial intelligence (AI) generated personalized cooking market has seen a remarkable expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $2.08 billion in 2024 to $2.70 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.0%. The surge observed in the historic period is primarily linked to factors such as growing internet accessibility, rising interest in culinary content, the spread of intelligent devices, a heightened demand for tailored entertainment, and progress in natural language processing.

The market size of personalized cooking shows, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the upcoming years. By 2029, we expect it to reach a valuation of $7.63 billion, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.6%. This bullish prediction for the forecast period is driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of smart kitchen appliances, increasing popularity of digital streaming platforms, and a consumer trend towards engaging cooking experiences. Key trends observed for the forecast period are improvements in real-time recipe creation, the introduction of voice-assisted cooking aids, breakthroughs in personalizing nutrition-based cooking practices, incorporating augmented reality technologies, and progress in multilingual AI-produced cooking shows.

Download a free sample of the artificial intelligence (ai)-generated personalized cooking show market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27460&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market?

The increase in popularity of specific diet plans is projected to accelerate the expansion of the AI-generated tailored cooking show market. Customized meal plans are designed to cater to particular health requirements, medical conditions, or lifestyle choices. This increase in popularity can be attributed to people becoming more health-conscious and striving for tailored nutrition to stave off illness and maintain a healthier lifestyle. AI-created personalized cooking programs contribute to this trend by providing bespoke recipe suggestions, simplifying meal preparation and providing structured, tailored cooking experiences, enhancing diet adherence and general health. According to a ProVeg International survey in June 2023, which studied 750 consumers aged over 18 responsible for household grocery shopping, in 2021, 35% started following a flexitarian, pescatarian, vegetarian, or vegan diet; this figure increased to 38% by 2023, with flexitarians recording the highest increase. Hence, the rising trend of custom diets is promoting the development of the AI-generated personalized cooking show market. The ever-growing adoption of smartphones is also predicted to contribute to the expansion of the AI-generated bespoke cooking show market growth. Smartphones offer a combination of communication, internet access, and computing capabilities, allowing users to carry out numerous digital tasks. Smartphone adoption is growing rapidly due to their increasing affordability, particularly in emerging regions, leading to a rise in ownership and usage for communication, internet access, and a variety of digital services essential for everyday life. Smartphones support AI-powered customized cooking shows by providing easy access to interactive cooking content, perfect for users constantly on the move. Moreover, they enhance user engagement by offering real-time recipe guidance and customization, improving overall cooking convenience and personalization. The GSM Association reported in October 2023 that almost 4.3 billion people, or 53% of the glob's population, were using their own smartphones for internet access, with approximately 80% of mobile internet users now owning 4G or 5G smartphones, an increase of 330 million people from 2022 to 2023. Thus, the increasing use of smartphones is further propelling the growth of the AI-generated personalized cooking show market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Global Market Report 2025 include:

• HelloFresh SE

• BuzzFeed Inc.

• Cookpad Inc.

• ChefGPT Inc.

• Reelmind Inc.

• Tastewise Technologies Ltd.

• INNIT INCORPORATED LTD.

• Wise Reward Limited

• Avana Inc.

• Qloo Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market In The Globe?

Prominent organizations in the AI-orchestrated personalized cooking show sector are honing their efforts on creating groundbreaking technological solutions like AI-enabled personalized food and recipe services. The aim is to improve user interaction and extend their market reach with progressive content modification and interactive elements. In this context, an AI-based personalized food and recipe service serves as a digital tool that applies AI to formulate tailored recipes and meal agendas, considering individual preferences, dietary requirements, and cooking practices. For instance, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., a consumer electronics firm based in South Korea, inaugurated Samsung Food, an AI-enabled personalized food and recipe service, in August 2023. The service presents more than 160,000 recipes and functions as a personalized aide to assist users in finding new cuisine, drafting personalized meal agendas, and purchasing ingredients online. Samsung Food includes AI-propelled recipe modification for dietary preferences, compatibility with Samsung's smart cooking appliances for guided cooking, and features to formulate shopping lists that synchronize with online vendors. Additionally, Samsung Food provides the option for users to share recipes on social platforms and aims to introduce future updates, such as AI vision for identifying food and monitoring nutrition.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated personalized cooking show market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Content Type: Recipe Tutorials, Interactive Cooking Shows, Meal Planning, Dietary-Specific Content, Other Content Types

3) By Platform: Streaming Services, Mobile Applications, Smart Televisions, Web Platforms, Other Platforms

4) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

5) By End-User: Households, Culinary Professionals, Food Enthusiasts, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Recipe Recommendation Engines, Natural Language Processing Solutions, Virtual Kitchen Simulation Platforms, Automated Editing And Production Tools, Personalized Content Delivery Systems

2) By Hardware: Smart Display Devices, Interactive Cooking Assistants, Wearable Cooking Sensors, Voice-Activated Kitchen Devices, Smart Camera Systems

3) By Services: Managed Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Custom Content Development Services

View the full artificial intelligence (ai)-generated personalized cooking show market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-generated-personalized-cooking-show-global-market-report

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market - Regional Insights

In the AI-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Global Market Report 2025, North America held the leading position in 2024. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the quickest growth in the years ahead. Regions mentioned in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Personalized Cooking Show Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Artificial Intelligence Ai Based Personalization Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-based-personalization-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence Ai Content Generation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-content-generation-global-market-report

Ai Text Generator Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ai-text-generator-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.