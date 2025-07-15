CivilGEO Reaffirms Market Leadership in G2’s Summer 2025 Report

I have been using CivilGEO software since Kapur acquired it. I have found them to be very detailed, well-organized, and intuitively designed. Their support is one of the best I have experienced.” — Richard Schneider, Project Manager at Kapur & Associates, Inc.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , a leading provider of civil engineering software, has once again made a significant impact in G2’s Summer 2025 GridReports. The company earned a total of 37 badges across its product suite, with its newest software, GeoSTORM , earning the prestigious “High Performer” badge in its debut quarter.G2, the world’s largest software marketplace, evaluates products based on verified user reviews and performance metrics. Its quarterly GridReports help engineers, industry leaders, and professionals make smarter software decisions by showcasing top-performing solutions.CivilGEO’s newly launched GeoSTORM software stood out as a rising leader in stormwater modeling. In its first-ever appearance in G2 rankings, GeoSTORM earned “High Performer” badges in the following categories:• Small-Business GridReport for Civil Engineering Design• GridReport for Civil Engineering Design• Small-Business GridReport for CAD• GridReport for CADWith powerful CAD integration and built-in 3D visualization tools, GeoSTORM simplifies the design of complex stormwater systems, enabling faster and more accurate project delivery.“I have been using CivilGEO software since Kapur acquired it. I have found them to be very detailed, well-organized, and intuitively designed. Their support is one of the best I have experienced. They respond quickly, and the support team is very knowledgeable about their products. When working on engineering projects, CivilGEO saves loads of time and provides for a very accurate final product. Highly recommended,” said Richard Schneider, Project Manager at Kapur & Associates, Inc.Alongside GeoSTORM’s debut success, CivilGEO’s trusted solutions, GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS, maintained strong positions in their respective categories:GeoHECRAS: Named a “Leader” in five major categories for its unmatched river modeling, bridge analysis, and floodplain mapping capabilities.GeoHECHMS: Continued as a “High Performer” and received the “Easiest to Do Business With” recognition for its advanced stormwater and hydrologic modeling tools.Altogether, CivilGEO software earned 37 badges this quarter, reflecting high user satisfaction, product reliability, and CivilGEO’s commitment to delivering powerful civil engineering solutions that meet real-world project demands.CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Madison, WI, with satellite offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

