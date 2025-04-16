G2’s Spring 2025 Rankings Are Out; Winning Streak Continues for CivilGEO

CivilGEO, a leading provider of civil engineering software products, has once again secured top positions in G2’s Spring 2025 Grid® Reports.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CivilGEO , a leading provider of civil engineering software products, has once again secured top positions in G2’s Spring 2025 Grid® Reports . The company has reinforced its dominance by earning thirty-three badges in the Civil Engineering Design and CAD software categories.G2, the world's largest software marketplace, has recognized CivilGEO with multiple awards based on authentic customer reviews. GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS stand out for performance, customer satisfaction, and ease of use. G2’s quarterly reports offer key insights, product comparisons, and user reviews to help professionals make informed decisions.CivilGEO’s success in this quarter is primarily driven by its customer-first approach. Users have consistently praised CivilGEO’s solutions for their user-friendly interface, automated engineering workflows, and one-click report generation.GeoHECRAS has once again been recognized as a “Leader” for its ability to accelerate the development of 1D and 2D HEC-RAS models, perform bridge and culvert design, and execute detailed floodplain mapping. It permits engineers to model water surface profiles for steady and unsteady flow conditions with unparalleled accuracy.GeoHECHMS has also retained its “High Performer” badge in multiple civil engineering design categories due in part to its effectiveness in hydrologic modeling and watershed analysis. Its automated rainfall-runoff computations, watershed flow simulation, and seamless GIS integration enable engineers to make data-driven decisions with precision.“CivilGEO products would not be what they are without important feedback from our principal customers: professional engineers. Our company’s core mission is to serve their needs and be responsive to their rigorous requirements and high standards.” Chris Maeder, Engineering Director.CivilGEO has been honored with 33+ badges in G2’s Spring 2025 GridReports. Here are some notable categories where CivilGEO software products have topped the list:• Small-Business Relationship Index for CAD: CivilGEO’s GeoHECRAS gets an impressive score of 9.51 out of 10, making it a “Leader” in this category.• Relationship Index for Civil Engineering Design: Both GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS have retained their positions in this category for detailed project planning, seamless integration with general-purpose CAD software, and high data visualization functionality.• Relationship Index for CAD: GeoHECRAS continues to top the charts with the highest quality support score and was recognized as the ‘easiest to do business with.’• Momentum GridReport for Civil Engineering Design: GeoHECHMS has been awarded the “Momentum Leader” badge for significant improvement in its Momentum Gridscores this quarter.• Enterprise GridReport for Civil Engineering Design: With high customer satisfaction scores and positive reviews, both GeoHECRAS and GeoHECHMS emerged as “High Performers” on the GridFor more information about CivilGEO and its award-winning software solutions, click here About CivilGEO, Inc.:CivilGEO, Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in Middleton, WI, with additional offices in Canada, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific Region. It is a leading provider of civil engineering software, which has been designed to meet the highest performance standards held by civil engineering consulting firms and government agencies worldwide.

