Rotunda by Kris Lin Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Innovative Clubhouse Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Kris Lin as a winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category for the exceptional work titled "Rotunda." This award celebrates the innovative clubhouse design that seamlessly integrates art exhibition functions with an open, interactive layout, creating a vibrant and comfortable environment enriched with a high-quality artistic atmosphere.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is highly relevant to the industry and potential customers, as it showcases designs that align with current trends and advance interior design standards and practices. Rotunda exemplifies these qualities, offering practical benefits for users through its innovative use of space, material selection excellence, and functional layout design. This recognition highlights the design's utility and innovation, making it a noteworthy achievement within the interior design community.Rotunda stands out in the market due to its unique circular design, inspired by the concept of a "Rotunda." The central circular hall serves as the core of the space, facilitating open exhibitions and social interactions. The fluid spatial layout breaks the boundaries of traditional clubhouse design, fostering communication and interaction among visitors. The use of high-quality materials, such as iridescent glass curtain walls and mirrored ceilings, enhances the artistic appeal while ensuring practicality. The artful waterfall-inspired lighting illuminates the space, adding a distinctive ambiance to the environment.Winning the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as motivation for Kris Lin and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition may inspire further exploration and advancement in the field of interior design, as Rotunda sets a new standard for clubhouse spaces that seamlessly blend art, functionality, and social interaction. The award highlights the potential for interior design to create engaging and meaningful environments that enhance the user experience.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Rotunda design at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has become a renowned figure in the interior design industry, known for creating innovative and visually striking spaces that seamlessly blend form and function.About Tiancheng Shenghe Real Estate Group Co., Ltd.Tiancheng Shenghe Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. is a leading real estate developer based in Cangzhou, China. With a focus on high-end real estate development, the company has formed a comprehensive industrial chain closely related to real estate. Tiancheng Shenghe Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. ranks first in the real estate industry in Cangzhou, showcasing its strong market presence and expertise in the field.About Kris Lin International DesignKris Lin International Design was initially established in Taipei and later expanded to Shanghai. The company specializes in architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a rich work experience and a professional approach, Kris Lin International Design has served numerous international famous enterprises and developers. The company's design tenet is to look at the world with open and generous eyes to bring new and creative designing ideas. Kris Lin International Design offers services for villas, model house sales centers, business spaces, and office spaces.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. Recognized as a major achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Golden A' Design Award celebrates designs that push boundaries, deliver solutions beyond expectations, and serve as benchmarks for excellence in art, science, design, and technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the competition is organized across all industries and welcomes entries from all countries. The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected category within the competition, promoting excellence in design and innovation within the interior design industry. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their exceptional design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorsawards.com

