Embraced in Recycled Steel by Nobuaki Miyashita Wins Gold in A' Architecture Awards

Nobuaki Miyashita's Innovative Office Design Recognized for Excellence in Sustainable Architecture

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of architecture and design, has announced Nobuaki Miyashita 's "Embraced in Recycled Steel" as the recipient of the Golden A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional design and innovation showcased in Miyashita's work, which stands out as a remarkable contribution to sustainable architecture.The Golden A' Design Award for "Embraced in Recycled Steel" holds significant relevance for the architecture industry and its stakeholders. By showcasing the potential of recycled steel in creating visually striking and environmentally conscious office spaces, this design sets a new benchmark for sustainable practices. It demonstrates how architects and designers can successfully integrate recycled materials into their projects, reducing the environmental impact of construction while maintaining high aesthetic and functional standards.Nobuaki Miyashita's award-winning design transforms recycled steel into a captivating architectural expression. The exterior of the Yamaguchi office draws inspiration from stacked steel billets, while the interior features locally sourced angle steel and rebars. The innovative use of barcode and QR code designs, harmonized with carefully integrated lighting, adds depth and movement to the space. This unique approach not only showcases the versatility of recycled steel but also symbolizes Kyoei Steel's commitment to sustainability and their vision for the future.The recognition bestowed upon "Embraced in Recycled Steel" by the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Nobuaki Miyashita and Kyoei Steel to continue pushing the boundaries of sustainable architecture. This award validates their dedication to exploring innovative ways to incorporate recycled materials into their designs, setting an example for the industry to follow. As the project gains international exposure, it has the potential to inspire other architects and companies to prioritize sustainability in their future endeavors, leading to a more environmentally conscious built environment.Interested parties may learn more about Nobuaki Miyashita's award-winning design at:About Kyoei Steel LtdKyoei Steel Ltd. is a leading Japanese manufacturer of steel products, specializing in electric arc furnace (EAF) technology for sustainable steel production. Established in 1947, the company has grown into a key player in the global steel industry, providing high-quality reinforcing bars (rebar) and structural steel for construction, civil engineering, and infrastructure projects. With production facilities across Japan and international operations in Vietnam, the U.S., and other regions, Kyoei Steel is committed to environmentally responsible manufacturing, leveraging recycled scrap metal as a primary raw material to reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy.About Mr StudioMr Studio is an architectural firm based in Japan that designs various types of buildings, including residential homes, commercial facilities, hotels, offices, factories, and schools. The studio aims to provide distinctive added value to spaces, architecture, and landscapes through concept making that reveals the potential needs and identity of projects, along with innovative design. Their field spans a variety of building types, ranging from interior design to large-scale urban development. In each project, Mr Studio carefully interprets the unique context of the site and strives for site-specific architecture that can only exist in that particular place.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category recognizes designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact within the field. Winners are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where a panel of expert judges evaluates entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, and functional efficiency. The Golden A' Design Award serves as a mark of excellence, acknowledging designs that push the boundaries of architecture and inspire future advancements in the industry.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in architectural design. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes submissions from architects, engineers, construction companies, and brands across all countries. By participating, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their design vision, receive global recognition, and be celebrated for their superior architecture and structure design skills. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote exceptional products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. 