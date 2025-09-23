Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on repairs to Khuma internal road

Khuma - North West Premier, Lazarus Mokgosi has committed to repairing the internal road in Khuma near Stilfontein, which prohibits school children from attending school and residents to run their daily errands during the rainy season.

Premier Mokgosi, who was accompanied by the Executive Mayors of Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality, Cllr Nikiwe Num and City of Matlosana Local Municipality, Cllr Fikile Mahlope was handing over the Phase 1 of a newly constructed two (2) kilometre paved road and storm water project in Khuma Ext. 32 & 39, funded through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant - MIG.

The handover was part of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme - Thuntsha Lerole Phase 5 in Matlosana Local Municipality. Residents of Khuma Township expressed their gratitude as government officially handed over the paved road and storm water project saying it has given their area a facelift.

Premier Mokgosi indicated that even though residents are delighted about the completed road, the problematic section, which was not part of Phase 1, must be constructed soonest.

“We appreciate the completion of the paved road; however, we have not included in the project the road which gets water locked during the rainy season. Through the City of Matlosana there will be re-allocation of resources and proper planning so that we resolve this matter permanently” remarked Premier Mokgosi.

Residents further expressed their joy, that a problematic section of the road will now receive attention. The project forms part of government's ongoing efforts to resolve service delivery backlogs in various communities across the province through the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme-Thuntsha Lerole.

