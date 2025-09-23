Timeless Elegance by Kris Lin Wins Gold in A' Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards

Timeles Elegance

Kris Lin's Exceptional Clubhouse Design Recognized for Excellence in Hospitality Industry

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of hospitality design, has announced Kris Lin as a winner in the Hospitality, Tourism, Travel and Hotel Industry Awards for the outstanding work "Timeless Elegance." This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the clubhouse design within the hospitality industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in the field.Timeless Elegance aligns with current trends and needs in the hospitality industry by seamlessly blending social interaction and wellness in a premium community clubhouse. The design's focus on fostering warmth and strengthening neighborly and family connections addresses the growing demand for spaces that promote both physical and emotional well-being, making it highly relevant to modern hospitality standards and practices.What sets Timeless Elegance apart is its holistic approach, uniting architecture, interiors, and landscape to create a harmonious and inviting environment. Despite the challenges of limited natural light and a deep spatial layout, the design employs innovative solutions such as a courtyard serving as a "fifth facade" to introduce daylight and enhance openness and comfort. The thoughtful selection of materials and ambiance further contributes to the seamless integration of function and emotional engagement.The recognition of Timeless Elegance by the A' Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design Award serves as motivation for Kris Lin and their team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This win may inspire further exploration of design strategies that prioritize human connections and well-being in hospitality spaces, potentially influencing industry standards and practices.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kris LinKris Lin, hailing from China, established the "KLID Design Office" in Shanghai in 2001 to focus on interior design for architecture. With over two decades of experience, Kris Lin has built a reputation for creating spaces that blend functionality and emotional engagement, as exemplified by the award-winning Timeless Elegance clubhouse design.About Baolong Group Development Co. LTDFounded in Macao in 1990 by Mr. Xu Jiankang, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and a renowned patriotic businessman, Baolong Group has grown into a diversified large-scale foreign-funded enterprise group. With investments in real estate, commerce, hotel tourism, information industry, and more, the group employs over 10,000 individuals across more than 80 companies worldwide.About Kris Lin International DesignEstablished initially in Taipei, Kris Lin International Design offers a wide range of services, including architecture design, interior design, decoration, construction, and landscape design. With a strong presence in Shanghai for over a decade, the company has collaborated with numerous international enterprises and developers. Kris Lin International Design seeks to attract more elite talent to further strengthen its position in the industry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award in Hospitality, Recreation, Travel and Tourism Design is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation, creativity, and impact within the hospitality industry. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, hospitality industry leaders, journalists, and academics. The award celebrates designs that push boundaries, inspire future trends, and contribute to the advancement of the hospitality sector.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects across all industries since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award celebrates remarkable achievements and showcases pioneering designs on a global stage. By honoring creative minds and driving appreciation for good design principles, the award aims to inspire and advance the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at the following URL:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.