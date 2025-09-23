MECs Kedibone Diale-Tlabela and Siboniso Duma visit K101 Road construction project in Midrand, 23Sept

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela together with KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma will this morning, Tuesday, 23 September 2025, conduct an oversight visit to the K101 (R101) road construction site in Midrand, Johannesburg.

The visit follows a bilateral meeting held between the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Governments led respectively by Premiers Panyaza Lesufi and Thami Ntuli at the OR Tambo Government Precinct Civic Centre in Germiston, City of Ekurhuleni.

The engagement focused on strengthening interprovincial collaboration in areas such as coordination of infrastructure projects, inner-city regeneration, urban transformation, and the development of an E-Logistics Hub to boost economic activity across Gauteng, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

The K101 Road construction project involves the dualisation of the carriageway from Road D795 in Midrand to the N1 at Brakfontein, covering approximately 5.4 kilometres. This project forms part of the provincial government’s commitment to modernise road infrastructure, improve connectivity and support economic growth in the region.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 23 September 2025

Time: 09h30

Venue: K101 Office site in Midrand

