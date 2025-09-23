North West Provincial Legislature conducts oversight on North West Transport Investment, 25 to 26 Sept
The North West Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety and Transport Management, chaired by Hon. Freddy Sonakile, MPL, will embark on a two-day oversight engagement on the status and future of the North West Transport Investment (NTI) from 25–26 September 2025.
The oversight will include presentations from the business rescue practitioner, NTI acting CEO, the intervention team, MEC for the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management (COSATMA), the Premier of North West, Premier Lazarus Mokgosi, labour unions, the Department of Labour, as well as law enforcement agencies (Hawks and SIU).
Details of the programme
Day 1: Thursday, 25 September 2025 – NTI head office, Waltloo and Mabopane depots
- 09h00 – 10h45: Presentation by business rescue practitioner
- 10h45 – 12h30: NTI acting CEO briefing
- 12h30 – 13h15: Presentations by MEC for COSATMA, Premier and intervention team
- 14h00 – 16h30: Site visits to NTI depots in Mabopane
Day 2: Friday, 26 September 2025 – Mabopane boardroom and Hamanskraal sites
- 09h00 – 09h45: Engagement with labour unions (SATAWU and SAWU)
- 09h45 – 10h15: Meeting with Department of Labour
- 10h15 – 11h15: Hawks and SIU briefings
- 11h30 – 13h30: Site visits in Hamanskraal (depots, factory and residential stands)
- 14h30 – 15h30: Committee reflections, resolutions and oversight report outline
The oversight engagement forms part of the committee’s mandate to hold the executive and state-owned entities accountable while ensuring sustainable solutions to the transport crisis in the province. The committee will also request a way forward on the humanitarian crisis that has been created by the failure of the entity to pay workers’ salaries for months.
