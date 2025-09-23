National Treasury convenes fourth finance ministers and central bank governors meeting press conference, 15 to 16 Oct

The G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will convene for a two-day meeting from 15–16 October 2025 on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, DC, United States.

This meeting, part of the finance track under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, will bring together finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 member countries, invited countries and international organisations to discuss global economic challenges, financial stability and policies aimed at fostering economic growth.

The finance track is co-chaired by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago.

Members of the media are invited to a press conference at the conclusion of the meeting. The press conference will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

Press conference details:

Date: 16 October 2025

Time: 12:00–12:30 (Washington DC time) / 18:00–18:30 (SA time)

Venue: HQ1–3 – Meeting Halls A & B

Journalists wishing to attend the session in person are required to register via the following link:

https://registration.imf.org/profile/form/index.cfm?PKformID=0x90840abcd

The closing date for in-person registration is 3 October 2025.

Journalists who wish to cover the press conference virtually must RSVP via e-mail at: E-mail: media@resbank.co.za or E-mail: media@treasury.co.za by 10 October 2025.

Journalists joining via the virtual link will be able to submit their questions via the Q&A section.

The session will also be livestreamed on the G20, IMF, National Treasury and SARB YouTube channels.

Enquiries:

Mfuneko Toyana

E-mail: media@treasury.gov.za

Mahlatse Mahlase

E-mail: media@resbank.co.za

