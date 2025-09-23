Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa brief media on interventions to end load reduction, 25 Sept

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy, will hold a media briefing to announce interventions aimed at ending load reduction.

With load shedding now largely behind us having served as a nationally coordinated, rotational power interruption to protect the integrity of the electricity grid the spotlight shifts to tackling load reduction.

Load reduction refers to the intentional interruption of electricity in specific areas where the local network becomes overloaded, especially during peak demand periods. This measure is essential to safeguard critical infrastructure, particularly in areas affected by high energy losses or illegal connections that place excessive strain on the isolated networks.

In the briefing, the Minister will detail the interventions that are being implemented to end load reduction.

Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 25 September 2025

Time: 13:00 (Media setup from 12:00)

Venue: GCIS, Tshedimosetso House, Corner of Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield

Media enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane

Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dee.gov.za

