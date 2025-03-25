EquityTable.io Launches Free Cap Table with Equity Tokenization, competing with Carta and CartaX

Manage your company’s equity effortlessly with EquityTable! Track ownership, shares, and investments in a single intuitive platform. List your company for free and streamline your cap table management today! The future of equity management is here! Get free access to warrants, convertibles, and equity plans with EquityTable. Simplify your cap table and manage your company's ownership structure effortlessly More power, zero fees—EquityTable is the better alternative to Carta! Enjoy free access to cap table management, unlimited stakeholders, and powerful equity tools. Plus, raise your company on secondary markets with Liquidity.io. No hidden costs, no limita

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liquidity.io , a trailblazer in blockchain technology, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking cap table management product, positioning itself as a formidable competitor to established players like Carta and replacing what used to be CartaX. EquityTable.io ’s offering includes comprehensive investor onboarding features such as KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know your Business), PEPs (Politically Exposed Persons) & Sanctions checks, Investor Accreditation, and compliance management—at no cost to users. Adding to its innovation, companies can quickly tokenize their equity through Liquidity.io’s integrated broker-dealer and transfer agency services to raise the capital on blockchain.This innovative platform aims to democratize equity management by removing financial barriers and introducing cutting-edge tokenization capabilities. With EquityTable.io, companies can effortlessly manage their capitalization tables, ensure regulatory compliance, streamline investor onboarding, and convert equity into digital assets—all within a single, user-friendly interface.“We believe EquityTable.io is more intuitive than carta, make’s it very easy to tokenize their cap table on blockchain and raise capital,” said Founder & CEO, Austin Trombley of Liquidity.io.“We’re thrilled to offer a free, all-in-one solution that rivals Carta, the costs of cap table management on companies can be prohibitive at times where these companies need working capital the most. Our goal is to empower startups and investors to embrace the future of finance. With CartaX being shut down, there is a huge void that we are filling giving the ability to easily list on our exchange Liquidity.io”Key features of Liquidity.io’s cap table product include:1. Free Cap Table Management : Track investor equity ownership, options, and vesting schedules with ease.2. Seamless Trading: The platform simplifies tokenization, primary and secondary trading for access to private assets that are typically difficult to trade and settle3. Automated Compliance: Built-in KYC, PEPs, and sanctions checks to meet regulatory requirements.4. Investor Accreditation: Seamless verification of investor status, simplifying fundraising.5. Equity Tokenization: Quickly convert equity into digital tokens via integrated broker-dealer and transfer agency services.6. Scalable Design: Built for startups and growing businesses alike, with no hidden fees.7. Coming soon: Options, Warrants, ConvertiblesLiquidity.io’s entry into the cap table space, combined with its tokenization capabilities, signals a shift toward more accessible, transparent, and forward-thinking tools for the startup ecosystem. The platform is now available to all users, with no subscription or onboarding fees.For more information or to get started, visit www.liquidity.io or contact marketing@liquidity.io.About Liquidity.ioLiquidity.io is a financial technology company dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the way startups, investors, and businesses manage equity and compliance. With a mission to eliminate barriers and drive innovation, Liquidity.io provides cutting-edge solutions—including equity tokenization—tailored to the needs of the modern entrepreneurial landscape.

