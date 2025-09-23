Madhya Pradesh Launches New Initiative to Strengthen Adventure Tourism

Jeep Safari rides with Bandhavgarh's village guides Trekking Through Nature’s Wonders at the Pench National Park River Rafting - Orchha Cycle Safari - Kanha National Park

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh, an emerging multispecialty destination, has announced a major step to reinforce its positioning as a hub for sustainable and experience-rich travel. Earlier this month, the Madhya Pradesh Eco-Tourism Development Board (MPEDB) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI) to advance safe, sustainable, and community-driven adventure tourism in the state.The MoU was formalized at Vallabh Bhavan, Bhopal, in the presence of Mr. Ashok Barnwal, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest), Government of Madhya Pradesh. The agreement was signed by Dr. (Ms.) Sameeta Rajora, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and CEO, MPEDB, and Mr. Nirat Bhatt, Honorary Treasurer, ATOAI, with Mr. Yog Chinmoy Dutt, Executive Committee Member and Co-Chair (Western & Central Region), ATOAI, also in attendance.This strategic collaboration aims to elevate Madhya Pradesh’s adventure tourism offerings to national and global standards. Key areas of focus include identifying adventure hotspots, introducing technical expertise, strengthening safety protocols, and building local capacity through training initiatives. The partnership will also promote low-impact, eco-sensitive tourism models while encouraging private investment to bolster infrastructure and create community livelihoods.With its diverse natural landscapes—dense forests, thriving tiger reserves, scenic rivers, and rugged terrain—Madhya Pradesh is steadily emerging as one of India’s leading eco- and adventure-tourism destinations. Activities such as trekking, camping, kayaking, wildlife safaris, and cultural immersion are drawing increasing interest from domestic and international travelers.Further underlining this commitment, the recent inspection of the Magarpath site near Kolar Dam, within the buffer zone of Ratapani National Park, by Mr. Barnwal, highlighted the state’s proactive efforts. The site is being developed as a model ecotourism hub, integrating nature-based activities with community-led management.Madhya Pradesh also offers unique opportunities to blend cultural discovery with outdoor exploration. Home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites—Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka—the state invites travelers to cycle through ancient landscapes, capture wildlife through their lenses, or simply explore its living heritage.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board believes that this partnership between MPEDB and ATOAI will significantly enhance the state’s appeal among adventure seekers while ensuring ecological balance and economic growth for local communities. With continued investment in low-impact tourism circuits, rural travel infrastructure, and immersive experiences, Madhya Pradesh is shaping itself into a premier destination for the modern, responsible traveler.

Thrilling Safari Adventure at Panna National Park | Khajuraho | Madhya Pradesh Tourism

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.