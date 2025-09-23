Shakti Spandan a 10 day event during Navratri at Museums across Madhya Pradesh successfully inaugurated

The Joint Director Dr. Manisha Sharma at her inaugural address

Celebrating Shakti, entry to all MP Museums is complimentary for women during this milestone event from the 20th to 30th of September 2025

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique initiative in India to celebrate Shakti of the historical past with unique archaeological sculptures and its manifestation in present and powerful India was inaugurated successfully across museums in Madhya Pradesh on the 20th of September 2025. These included the State Museum - Bhopal, Central Museum – Indore, Rani Durgavati Museum Jabalpur and Triveni Museum Ujjain. This event is being held during the holy festival of Navrarti from the 20th to the 30th of September 2025. Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, celebrated with devotion across India. The nine days symbolize the battle between Goddess Durga and the demon Mahishasura, culminating in the victory of good over evil on the tenth day, Vijayadashami (Dussehra).The Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums of Madhya Pradesh has taken this event initiative. The inauguration day’s activities included lighting of the holy lamp, followed by an especially curated guided walk through exhibition with lighted panels highlighting the sculptures in the four museums as well as esteemed women personalities and of modern day weapons in India named after Shakti. This was followed a painting competition by school children on how they interpreted the theme of Shakti Spandan. This painting competition received many hundred entries with extremely creative interpretations of the theme. The outstanding entries received prizes.This concept is the brainchild of the Commissioner of the Department of Archaeology, Archives and Museums Mrs. Urmila Shukla said. “Engaging with our stakeholders is a key priority of the Department. Relating history which we preserve and conserve to festivals and events, makes it easier for our stakeholders to connect and value the past. We have many events and activities planned ahead with such unique and positive concepts.”The Joint Director Dr. Manisha Sharma at her inaugural address at the State Museum said “From ancient India to modern times if we truly want to understand the powerful role of Shakti in our society, then museums are the best references. In our sanatan tradition, women have always been seen with dignity, beauty, prosperity and wisdom. The aim of this exhibition is to connect with the younger generation. By celebrating the power of the feminine divine, we want to communicate that our artefacts and sculptures are not silent.”Madhya Pradesh…. a State of Archaeological and Geological marvels

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.