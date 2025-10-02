Morocco: Gateway to Africa’s Critical Minerals and the Global Green Transition

International Mining Congress & Exhibition of Morocco (IMC Morocco 2025) in Marrakech from 24–26 November 2025

Morocco positions itself as a hub for sustainable mining, industrial sovereignty, and Africa’s critical minerals at IMC Morocco 2025.

MARRAKECH, MARRAKECH-SAFI, MOROCCO, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marrakech, Morocco – 24 – 26 November 2025 – Guided by the Kingdom’s forward-looking vision for sustainable development and industrial sovereignty, Morocco is fast emerging as a strategic gateway for Africa’s critical minerals. By aligning resources, policies, and infrastructure, the country is strengthening global supply chains for the green transition. This leadership will be showcased at the International Mining Congress & Exhibition of Morocco ( IMC Morocco 2025), taking place 24–26 November 2025 in Marrakech under the theme: “Strategic and Critical Metals: Morocco, an Open Industrial and Technological Hub for Regional and Global Added Value.”Morocco has enacted bold reforms to modernise its mining sector, including a new mining code, a national mining cadastre, and the release of over 300 exploration blocks in high-potential regions. At the same time, the Kingdom is advancing new industrial zones under the FONZID II programme, embedding renewable energy and circular economy practices into future manufacturing hubs. These policies reflect Morocco’s commitment to building an integrated, transparent, and globally competitive mining and industrial ecosystem.Home to the world’s largest phosphate reserves and significant deposits of cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese, and lithium, Morocco is central to global decarbonisation strategies. With strategic investments in refining and green hydrogen, the Kingdom is positioning itself as a regional processing and manufacturing hub, supporting electric vehicle batteries, renewable storage, and sustainable agriculture.Under its national vision, Morocco is leveraging renewable energy and industrial diversification to capture more value locally. By creating new jobs, fostering skills development, and accelerating technology transfer, the country is ensuring that the benefits of mineral wealth extend across society while securing trusted supply for international partners.Regional and Global Benefits of Morocco as a gateway include:• For Morocco: Economic diversification, inclusive growth, and strengthened industrial sovereignty.• For Africa: A gateway unlocking mineral potential and enabling regional value chains.• For Global Partners: Secure access to critical raw materials and processed products essential for the green transition.IMC Morocco 2025, organised by the Federation of the Mineral Industry of Morocco (FDIM) in partnership with AME Trade Ltd, and supported by the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and AMDIE, will convene leaders from across government, industry, and finance to chart the next chapter of Africa’s mining and industrial growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.