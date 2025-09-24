Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Market Anticipated to Grow at 22.8% CAGR Through 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Market In 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the market size of classroom worksheets generated by artificial intelligence (AI). The market's predicted growth is from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.62 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.2%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historical period include the expansion of machine learning research, the embracing of gamification in digital education, the emergence of cloud-based content creation tools, increased acclimation of teachers to AI tools, and the growing partnership between edtech companies and educational institutions.

In the coming years, there is an anticipation of remarkable growth in the market size of AI-generated classroom worksheets, potentially reaching $3.68 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 22.9%. This forecasted growth can be ascribed to advancements in emotional-aware AI systems, their amalgamation with learning management systems, the role of AI in rendering personalized homework feedback, the reach into evolving education markets, and the ascending demand for AI content that coincides with the curriculum. In the expectant phase, trends like AI's adaptability for real-time content modification, merging AI with blockchain for credentialing, AI facilitated voice-enabled worksheet formation, gamified learning instances generated by AI, and cross-curricular content mapping driven by AI are to be observed.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Market?

The continuous rise in the use of e-learning platforms is predicted to fuel the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven classroom worksheet market. Digital systems known as e-learning platforms, providing instructional content and education via the internet, are being increasingly accepted. This rise in popularity is primarily attributed to the rapid digital transformation in the education sector, with institutions globally acknowledging the adaptability and scalability provided by digital learning solutions for offering personalized educational experiences. The proliferation of e-learning platforms spurs the demand for AI-generated classroom worksheets, as educators search for automated solutions to craft customized learning materials that can seamlessly blend into digital learning environments. Additionally, these tools save time by generating exercises and assessments tailored to each student's learning pace and curriculum. For instance, as reported by Eurostat, a government agency based in Luxembourg, in January 2024, there was a rise of 2 percentage points in the participation of EU internet users aged between 16 to 74, who took an online course or used online resources for learning in the three months of 2023 compared to 2022 (30% in 2023 vs 28% in 2022). Consequently, the incessant acceptance of e-learning platforms is leading to the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) driven classroom worksheet market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Industry?

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Industry?

Companies that are major players in the market for AI-generated classroom worksheets have been honing their focus on creating novel solutions like AI-driven quizzes and survey generation. This aids in augmenting personalized learning experiences and simplifies the educator's evaluation process. AI-driven quiz and survey creation leverages AI to automatically produce tailored evaluations designed to suit each student's educational level and learning objectives, thereby boosting engagement and personal education. For example, Google Classroom, an American cloud-based learning management system developed by Google, rolled out a Gemini-powered AI tool for on-the-fly quiz and survey creation in April 2025. This AI function enables educators to rapidly formulate customized quizzes by uploading text or documents, fabricating questions in line with learning goals, and exporting them to Google Forms. This aims to lessen the time teachers spend on quiz preparation, while also increasing engagement within the classroom.

What Segments Are Covered In The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Market Report?

The artificial intelligence (AI)-generated classroom worksheet market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Platforms, Resellers, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: K-12 Education, Higher Education, Corporate Training, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Schools, Colleges And Universities, Educational Publishers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Worksheet Creation Software, Quiz And Assessment Software, Learning Management System (LMS) Integration Software, Adaptive Learning Software, Content Management Software

2) By Services: Custom Worksheet Design Services, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Content Personalization Services, Implementation And Training Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Data Analytics And Reporting Services (DARS)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Generated Classroom Worksheet Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for AI-generated classroom worksheets, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to register the highest growth rate in the future. The market report includes thorough insights from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

