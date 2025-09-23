Alps2Alps' First Annual Alps Transfer Index Reports an 88.5% Price Gap in Ski Resort Transfers

Alps Transfer Index 2025

Alps Transfer Index — data-driven report from Alps2Alps | Contrasts in cost, volatility, and service quality of Alpine transfers for the 2025/26 ski season

Millions of travelers ask the same question: where can I get the best value? Our Index replaces speculation with data. Travelers see where their money goes — and the industry gets clear benchmarks.” — Denis Elkin, Alps2Alps CMO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A private transfer from the airport to a ski resort is more than just logistics — it’s the first chapter of every Alpine holiday. Until now, travelers had little hard data on what they were really paying for.That changes with today’s publication of the Alps Transfer Index 2025, the first-of-its-kind annual report from Alps2Alps . Based on more than 500 price points across 50 key routes and a semantic deep-dive into over 7,000 customer reviews, the Index provides unprecedented transparency into one of the Alps’ most opaque markets.Staggering Price Gaps: 88.5% Difference Across RoutesThe report’s headline finding reveals an 88.5% gap in the cost per kilometer, from €2.08/km on competitive Austrian routes to €3.92/km on logistically complex French corridors. Crucially, the analysis proves that the highest price does not guarantee the best quality: some of the costliest transfers fail to make the top 10 for customer satisfaction.The Price of Waiting: Booking Late Can Cost a Family Dinner in CourchevelOne of the most striking insights: waiting costs money. Families booking just two weeks before departure pay on average 14.5% more than those reserving six months in advance.- Italy (+16.7%) and France (+14.2%) show the sharpest surges.- Austria (+13.7%) and Switzerland (+14.0%) are more stable, but their high baseline price makes last-minute transfers particularly costly.- Routes such as Munich → Mayrhofen (+17.8%) demonstrate how early-bird deals quickly vanish.Value Isn’t Evenly Distributed: Austria and Italy LeadThe ATI Value Score, normalizing cost per kilometer, reveals Austria and Northern Italy as best-value champions, with Innsbruck → St. Anton am Arlberg at just €2.08/km.France and Switzerland retain their premium reputation, but not always with matching service levels. The most expensive route, Grenoble → Les Deux Alpes at €3.92/km, highlights how geography and prestige often outweigh competition.Service Quality: Swiss Precision, Italian GapThe ATI Service Quality Index (SQI), derived from 7,000+ reviews, shows Swiss and French resorts dominating:- Leaders: St. Moritz (92.5), Verbier (91.8), Courchevel (91.4).- High-volume hubs like Chamonix (88.2) still score well but struggle with bottlenecks.- No Italian resort makes the top 10, underscoring a gap between affordability and reliability.Beyond Numbers: An Industry at a CrossroadsTransfers are no longer a ride, but part of the Alpine holiday experience. This makes reliability and comfort critical — and puts operators under pressure to adapt. Broader challenges also loom:Empty legs (return trips without passengers) account for 35–55% of journeys, inflating costs.The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy will stress-test Alpine transport networks.Sustainability pressures are mounting, with hybrid and electric fleets becoming an expectation.About Alps2AlpsAlps2Alps was born from a simple yet profound understanding, honed over years in the mountains: the journey from the airport is not a formality; it is part of the overall experience. This philosophy is executed at scale: in 2024, the Alps2Alps team successfully managed over 34,000 individual transfers across 20,000 unique bookings. At its core is a commitment to flexibility, a deep understanding of family-friendliness (reflected in complimentary child seats), and a dedication to transparency and support, powered by a 24/7 customer team and real-time trip tracking via the Alps2Alps app.The full report "Alps Transfer Index 2025" (PDF) can be downloaded at the company's official website.

